Storm Advisory 12/6/21: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

About Last Night; Carolina Hurricanes Burst Open the Floodgates
Reading Assignments:
- Nikita Kucherov skates with the Tampa Bay Lightning for the first time since his injury earlier this year. [NHL]
- The New York Islanders have now lost their 11th straight game in a row. [New York Post]
Always knew you were a real one, @jarvy44 ❤️— Portland Winterhawks (@pdxwinterhawks) December 5, 2021
Seth Jarvis and his family have generously donated 400 toys to the @fox12oregon/@LesSchwab Toy Drive and we have officially REACHED our goal of 3,000 toys donated!
THANK YOU to everyone who brought, bought and donated toys tonight! pic.twitter.com/49mvkgvzbg
Matthews vs Dubois pic.twitter.com/zII29Y3H6V— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) December 6, 2021
- The Vancouver Canucks have fired both GM Jim Benning and Head Coach Travis Green. [TSN]
- Bruce Boudreau has been hired to be the next head coach of the Vancouver Canucks. [ESPN]
NHL Attendance for 12/4#MNWild - 18,568 (103.4%)#LetsGoCanes - 18,680 (100%)#ALLCAPS - 18,573 (100%)#NHLBruins - 17,850 (100%)#Preds - 17,159 (100%)#LGRW - 19,152 (98.1%)#Canucks - 18,422 (97.6%)#NYR - 17,046 (94.7%)#GoSensGo - 14,237 (74.3%)#TimeToHunt - 13,446 (69.8%)— NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) December 5, 2021
- Connor McDavid was given a game misconduct last night for boarding Los Angeles Kings Adrian Kempe. [Sportsnet]
- Jeff Gorton is making a good first impression with the Montreal Canadiens. [NHL]
Connor McDavid ejected (5 minute major + game misconduct) for boarding Adrian Kempe. #GoKingsGo #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/igD9SY3FQi— NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) December 6, 2021
- New York Rangers emerging superstar goalie Igor Shersterkin is expected to miss one week following lower-body injury. [NHL]
