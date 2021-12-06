 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Storm Advisory 12/6/21: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

Leadership changes in Vancouver, Islanders losing streak continues, and injury news for the Rangers.

By Zeke Lukow
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Carolina Hurricanes James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

In Case You Missed It:

About Last Night; Carolina Hurricanes Burst Open the Floodgates

Reading Assignments:

  • The Vancouver Canucks have fired both GM Jim Benning and Head Coach Travis Green. [TSN]
  • Bruce Boudreau has been hired to be the next head coach of the Vancouver Canucks. [ESPN]
  • New York Rangers emerging superstar goalie Igor Shersterkin is expected to miss one week following lower-body injury. [NHL]

