Carolina Hurricanes at Winnipeg Jets: Lineups and Game Discussion

It feels like the Canes were just finishing up a long west-coast road trip, but Tuesday night starts another five-game western swing, this time through the great white north.
The Hurricanes will face the Jets in Winnipeg Tuesday, as Seth Jarvis makes a homecoming for the first time in his NHL career.
For the Hurricanes, the five-game trip will last just seven days, as it starts a stretch of 10 games in 17 days for Carolina.
The Canes have been missing some key pieces of late, and that won’t end Tuesday night. While the good news is it looks like Andrei Svechnikov will be back on the ice after missing one game, the Canes will still be without Jordan Martinook, Tony DeAngelo and Brett Pesce.
Here’s how Carolina should line up Tuesday:
Nino Niederreiter - Sebastian Aho - Teuvo Teravainen
Seth Jarvis - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas
Andrei Svechnikov - Jordan Staal - Jepser Fast
Steven Lorentz - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Derek Stepan
Jaccob Slavin - Ian Cole
Brady Skjei - Jalen Chatfield
Brendan Smith - Ethan Bear
Frederik Andersen
Antti Raanta
Scratches and Injuries: Maxime Lajoie (healthy), Tony DeAngelo (COVID), Brett Pesce (COVID), Jordan Martinook (lower body)
The Jets are on a goal-scoring tear to kick off the month of December, as Winnipeg comes into Tuesday night’s battle with an 8-4 win over the Devils and a 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs so far this month.
With Andrei Svechnikov back in the lineup for the Canes Tuesday, it’ll be another clash of brothers on the ice, as Evgeny will hit the ice for Winnipeg.
The Jets will be without Neal Pionk, who is serving the first game of a two-game suspension.
Here’s how the Jets should take the ice Tuesday night:
Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Blake Wheeler
Andrew Copp - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Nikolaj Ehlers
Paul Stastny - Adam Lowry - Kristian Vesalainen
Jansen Harkins - Dominic Toninato - Evgeny Svechnikov
Josh Morrissey - Nate Schmidt
Brenden Dillon - Logan Stanley
Nathan Beaulieu - Dylan DeMelo
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Injuries and Scratches: Neal Pionk (Suspension, Concussion)
