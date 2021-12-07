Carolina Hurricanes at Winnipeg Jets: Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (16-6-1, 33 pts) vs. Winnipeg Jets (12-8-4, 28 pts) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 24

Tuesday, December 7, 2021 — 8:00 p.m. ET

Canada Life Centre — Winnipeg, Manitoba Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: Arctic Ice Hockey Follow Canes Country on Social Media

Twitter @CanesCountry

Facebook Canes Country

Instagram @canescountrypix

It feels like the Canes were just finishing up a long west-coast road trip, but Tuesday night starts another five-game western swing, this time through the great white north.

The Hurricanes will face the Jets in Winnipeg Tuesday, as Seth Jarvis makes a homecoming for the first time in his NHL career.

For the Hurricanes, the five-game trip will last just seven days, as it starts a stretch of 10 games in 17 days for Carolina.

The Canes have been missing some key pieces of late, and that won’t end Tuesday night. While the good news is it looks like Andrei Svechnikov will be back on the ice after missing one game, the Canes will still be without Jordan Martinook, Tony DeAngelo and Brett Pesce.

Here’s how Carolina should line up Tuesday:

Nino Niederreiter - Sebastian Aho - Teuvo Teravainen

Seth Jarvis - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas

Andrei Svechnikov - Jordan Staal - Jepser Fast

Steven Lorentz - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Derek Stepan

Jaccob Slavin - Ian Cole

Brady Skjei - Jalen Chatfield

Brendan Smith - Ethan Bear

Frederik Andersen

Antti Raanta

Scratches and Injuries: Maxime Lajoie (healthy), Tony DeAngelo (COVID), Brett Pesce (COVID), Jordan Martinook (lower body)

The Jets are on a goal-scoring tear to kick off the month of December, as Winnipeg comes into Tuesday night’s battle with an 8-4 win over the Devils and a 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs so far this month.

With Andrei Svechnikov back in the lineup for the Canes Tuesday, it’ll be another clash of brothers on the ice, as Evgeny will hit the ice for Winnipeg.

The Jets will be without Neal Pionk, who is serving the first game of a two-game suspension.

Here’s how the Jets should take the ice Tuesday night:

Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Blake Wheeler

Andrew Copp - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Nikolaj Ehlers

Paul Stastny - Adam Lowry - Kristian Vesalainen

Jansen Harkins - Dominic Toninato - Evgeny Svechnikov

Josh Morrissey - Nate Schmidt

Brenden Dillon - Logan Stanley

Nathan Beaulieu - Dylan DeMelo

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Injuries and Scratches: Neal Pionk (Suspension, Concussion)