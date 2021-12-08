About Last Night: Canes defeat Jets 4-2 in hard-fought matchup

The Carolina Hurricanes were back on the road Tuesday night as they faced the Winnipeg Jets in a homecoming for rookie Seth Jarvis and a brotherly matchup for Andrei Svechnikov.

A quick start and a first

Jaccob Slavin started the game off with a bang, netting his first goal of the season just 30 seconds into the first period. Svechnikov opened up the scoring chances early, with two quick shots in the first few seconds, but it was Slavin who was able to capitalize on a double-screen five-hole opportunity. With 47 shots taken so far this season, Slavin was finally able to light the lamp and open the scoring.

The Canes dominated in every sense of the game during the first 20 minutes. They led the Jets 15-5 in SOG, were able to produce a goal and were additionally able to create chances and turnovers left and right.

Special teams have a (mostly) successful night

The Canes had to kill off just one penalty in the first period, but they were able to use it to their advantage. Carolina held the second-best PK unit in the league before the game, and it showed during those two minutes.

During that first kill, there were a plethora of shorthanded chances, which is no surprise for the Canes, but being able to utilize the loss of a man on the ice is a talent that can be the difference maker between a win and a loss.

They did allow one goal while shorthanded, but after four penalty kills, the Jets were simply able to adjust to their gameplay and score one on the man-advantage. The same was true of the Canes power play, though, as the last goal in the second period took place on the power play before Carolina scored another on the man advantage in the third.

All in all, a few mistakes were made, but it was a good night for the special teams.

Jarvis comes home

Rookie Seth Jarvis returned home to Winnipeg for the first time in his NHL career and he did not disappoint. Late in the second period, Jarvis notched an assist on Martin Necas’ goal that gave the Canes a 3-2 lead going into the third period.

“Apart from my first game, this was the coolest moment of my career so far,” Jarvis said.

This was an important play, and having upwards of 22 of his friends and family in attendance was an incredible audience for a game-altering moment. This was Jarvis’ 10th point of his rookie season in 16 games played.

A little brotherly competition

Andrei Svechnikov faced off against his brother, Evgeny Svechnikov, for the first time this season— but that’s not the only reason this could be classified as a special occasion for the Svechnikov brothers. For the first time in their NHL careers, both of the Svechnikov’s parents were in attendance for the game.

Andrei may not have made his way on the scoresheet, but he was constantly creating chances and was an underlying presence that led Carolina to last night’s win.

Aho and Necas able to score at both ends of the second

Sebastian Aho was able to net another early goal, just over a minute into the second period. It was initially challenged for goaltender interference by Winnipeg, but the call on the ice stood and the Canes were able to extend their lead by two goals and have a chance on their first opportunity on the power play.

Carolina’s power play was ranked 17th in the league before last night’s game. Despite the 18.9% success rate and their inability to score during their first shortened power play, Martin Necas was able to score a go-ahead goal with 20 seconds remaining in the second period.

This was a big momentum booster, as the Canes had just allowed two goals in a row during that period, so ending it on a good note was crucial to the win.

Cole kicked out, Canes persist

Slightly under eight minutes into the third period, Ian Cole was given a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct for kneeing Mark Scheifele. With Cole being a major penalty kill presence, this was a substantial loss. The Canes penalty kill persisted without him and Carolina was able to kill off the major.

Holding a two goal lead, the Jets pulled Hellebuyck with 3:05 remaining. Nevertheless, the Canes persisted and were able to hold the Jets off and take the win 4-2.

What’s next?

The Carolina Hurricanes (17-6-1) continue their five-game road trip in Calgary on December 9 at 9pm ET, as they take on the 15-5-5 Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome.