Storm Advisory 12/8/21: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
- Hot starts and crucial kills sees Canes win in Winnipeg
- Quick Whistles: A Much-Needed Win, Skjei and Chatfield, Another Road Trip
Reading Assignments
- Take a look back at Freddie Andersen’s miraculous save from the games last night against the Winnipeg Jets:
Frederik Freaking Andersen pic.twitter.com/1qGoXp6bNC— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) December 8, 2021
- Scott Burnside does a deep dive in to the story of Carolina Hurricanes General Manager Don Waddell and his path to the NHL. [Hurricanes]
- Robin Lehner is the first NHL star to publicly announce he will not be participating in the 2022 Olympics citing health concerns. [ESPN]
- Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza suspended six games for kneeing infraction. [ESPN]
- Goalie Confidence Rankings: How all 32 NHL teams should feel about their net-minding situations. [ESPN+ $]
- The Tampa Bay Lightning have claimed former Hurricane Riley Nash off waivers:
#tblightning claims Riley Nash off waivers https://t.co/DZUTO7xzeo— Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) December 7, 2021
- Chicago Blackhawks’ Jujhar Khaira taken off on stretcher after hit by New York Rangers’ Jacob Trouba. [ESPN]
- The Seattle Kraken are missing out on opportunity to make good first impression with Seattle sports fans. [Seattle Times]
- Inside the Flyers’ decision to fire Alain Vigneault and Michel Therrien: ‘Our process has been off all year’. [The Athletic $]
- Dallas Stars sending Ben Bishop to AHL on conditioning assignment. [ESPN]
- The Charlotte Checkers have signed Devan Dubnyk to a PTO contract as he looks to make it back to the NHL. [THN]
