 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Storm Advisory 12/8/21: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

Goalie confidence rankings, suspensions across the league, the Kraken failing at one key area, and the inside story of Don Waddell

By Cody Hagan
/ new
2018 NHL Draft - Round One Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

In Case You Missed It

Reading Assignments

  • Take a look back at Freddie Andersen’s miraculous save from the games last night against the Winnipeg Jets:
  • Scott Burnside does a deep dive in to the story of Carolina Hurricanes General Manager Don Waddell and his path to the NHL. [Hurricanes]
  • Robin Lehner is the first NHL star to publicly announce he will not be participating in the 2022 Olympics citing health concerns. [ESPN]
  • Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza suspended six games for kneeing infraction. [ESPN]
  • Goalie Confidence Rankings: How all 32 NHL teams should feel about their net-minding situations. [ESPN+ $]
  • The Tampa Bay Lightning have claimed former Hurricane Riley Nash off waivers:
  • Chicago Blackhawks’ Jujhar Khaira taken off on stretcher after hit by New York Rangers’ Jacob Trouba. [ESPN]
  • The Seattle Kraken are missing out on opportunity to make good first impression with Seattle sports fans. [Seattle Times]
  • Inside the Flyers’ decision to fire Alain Vigneault and Michel Therrien: ‘Our process has been off all year’. [The Athletic $]
  • Dallas Stars sending Ben Bishop to AHL on conditioning assignment. [ESPN]
  • The Charlotte Checkers have signed Devan Dubnyk to a PTO contract as he looks to make it back to the NHL. [THN]

Loading comments...