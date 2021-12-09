Carolina Hurricanes @ Calgary Flames: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (17-6-1) @ Calgary Flames (15-6-5) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 25 Saturday, November 20, 2021 - 7:00 p.m. ET Scotiabank Saddledome — Calgary, Alberta, Canada Watch: Bally Sports South Listen: 99.9 The Fan SBN Opposition: Matchsticks & Gasoline Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry Facebook Canes Country Instagram @canescountrypix

The season is still sort of young, but one look at the Pacific Division shows that things aren’t exactly lining up the way hockey experts predicted. Rather than another year with the Vegas Golden Knights running away at the top of the standings, they’re struggling to even stay in a wild card spot. The Anaheim Ducks, who were predicted to be at the bottom of the standings, currently hold the number two spot in the division.

And the Calgary Flames? They’re tops in the Pacific and second in the Western Conference. Last season, they finished fifth in the all-Canadian north division, and if you’d plunked them and their 55 points down in any other division, they wouldn’t have fared any better. (For reference, the Hurricanes had 80 points last season).

The Flames are being led by a resurgent Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm, and a breakout performance from Andrew Mangiapane. Even Milan Lucic is getting in on the fun with seven goals so far this season. Goaltender Jacob Markstrom has looked practically unbeatable at times, with a goals against average of 1.83, so good luck scoring on him.

Before the game starts, let’s see how the two teams match up:

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Flames Category Hurricanes Flames Record 17-6-1 15-6-5 Goals/Game 3.29 3.15 Goals Against/Game 2.25 2.15 Shots/Game 33.50 34.38 Face Off Win % 54.2% 49.9% Power Play % (Rank) 20.8% (12th) 23.9% (8th) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 87.0% (3rd) 84.8% (5th) ES Corsi For % 55.89% 54.26% ES PDO 102.02 102.11 PIM/Game 10:10 09:02

Goaltender #1 Category Frederik Andersen Jacob Markstrom Category Frederik Andersen Jacob Markstrom Record 12-5-0 10-5-4 Save % .927 .937 GAA 2.05 1.83

Goaltender #2 Category Antti Raanta Dan Vladar Category Antti Raanta Dan Vladar Record 4-1-1 5-1-1 Save % .904 .928 GAA 2.41 2.10

Game Notes