Carolina Hurricanes @ Calgary Flames: Lineups and Game Discussion

Following Tuesday night’s win in Winnipeg, the Hurricanes are looking to continue their strong start to their western Canada trip and extend their winning streak to three games when they face the Calgary Flames tonight.
It looks like the forward lines will be the same as they were on Monday, but Ethan Bear, who returned form COVID protocol two games ago, missed the morning skate because he was “not feeling well,” according to Rod Brind’Amour.
The team has not announced a starting goalie for tonight’s game.
Here’s how the Hurricanes project to line up if Bear can’t go:
Nino Niederreiter - Sebastian Aho - Teuvo Teravainen
Seth Jarvis - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas
Andrei Svechnikov - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Steven Lorentz - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Derek Stepan
Jaccob Slavin - Ian Cole
Brady Skjei - Jalen Chatfield
Brendan Smith - Ethan Bear or Max Lajoie
Frederik Anderesen or Antti Raanta
Injuries and scratches: Tony DeAngelo (COVID-19 travel restrictions), Brett Pesce (COVID-19 travel restrictions), Jordan Martinook (lower body)
As per usual when they play against Calgary, the Hurricanes will be squaring off with a couple familiar faces tonight in Elias Lindholm and Noah Hanifin. Jacob Markstrom will start in net.
Here’s how Calgary projects to line up:
Johnny Gaudreau - Elias Lindholm - Matthew Tkachuk
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Andrew Magniapane
Milan Lucic - Sean Monahan - Dillon Dube
Brad Richardson - Adam Ruzicka - Trevor Lewis
Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson
Oliver Kylington - Chris Tanev
Nikita Zadorov - Erik Gudbranson
Jacob Markstrom
Dan Vladar
