Carolina Hurricanes @ Calgary Flames: Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (17-6-1) @ Calgary Flames (15-6-5) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 25 Thursday, December 9, 2021 - 9:00 p.m. ET Scotiabank Saddledome — Calgary, Alberta, Canada Watch: Bally Sports South Listen: 99.9 The Fan SBN Opposition: Matchsticks & Gasoline

Following Tuesday night’s win in Winnipeg, the Hurricanes are looking to continue their strong start to their western Canada trip and extend their winning streak to three games when they face the Calgary Flames tonight.

It looks like the forward lines will be the same as they were on Monday, but Ethan Bear, who returned form COVID protocol two games ago, missed the morning skate because he was “not feeling well,” according to Rod Brind’Amour.

The team has not announced a starting goalie for tonight’s game.

Here’s how the Hurricanes project to line up if Bear can’t go:

Nino Niederreiter - Sebastian Aho - Teuvo Teravainen

Seth Jarvis - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas

Andrei Svechnikov - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Steven Lorentz - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Derek Stepan

Jaccob Slavin - Ian Cole

Brady Skjei - Jalen Chatfield

Brendan Smith - Ethan Bear or Max Lajoie

Frederik Anderesen or Antti Raanta

Injuries and scratches: Tony DeAngelo (COVID-19 travel restrictions), Brett Pesce (COVID-19 travel restrictions), Jordan Martinook (lower body)

As per usual when they play against Calgary, the Hurricanes will be squaring off with a couple familiar faces tonight in Elias Lindholm and Noah Hanifin. Jacob Markstrom will start in net.

Here’s how Calgary projects to line up:

Johnny Gaudreau - Elias Lindholm - Matthew Tkachuk

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Andrew Magniapane

Milan Lucic - Sean Monahan - Dillon Dube

Brad Richardson - Adam Ruzicka - Trevor Lewis

Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson

Oliver Kylington - Chris Tanev

Nikita Zadorov - Erik Gudbranson

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar