Hurricanes vs. Red Wings: Lineups and Game Discussion

Detroit Red Wings (7-15-3) at Carolina Hurricanes (15-6-1) 2021 Regular Season Game 23

Thursday, March 4, 2021 - 7 p.m. ET PNC Arena - Raleigh, North Carolina Watch: Fox Sports Carolinas

After a five-game road trip that was capped off with six points in four days, the Carolina Hurricanes return home Thursday night for a meeting with the Detroit Red Wings.

It’ll be the first game in PNC Arena this season for the Hurricanes in which Carolina has fans in the building other than family, as there will be a crowd of 15% capacity for Thursday night’s game. For those headed to PNC Arena, here’s some info on what to expect.

It will also be the first time the Canes and Red Wings face off since the opening two games of the season, which Carolina and Detroit split. Thursday also could bring a big moment for the Canes’ Andrei Svechnikov, who may face off against his brother Evgeny for the first time in their NHL careers.

“I actually got some sleep,” Andrei Svechnikov said. “I was too excited and couldn’t fall asleep for probably 30 minutes. But I fell asleep after, and I’m obviously super excited. It’s going to be fun.”

The Svechnikovs won’t be the only set of brothers playing against each other Thursday night, as Jordan Staal and Detroit’s Marc Staal will also hit the ice, though those two have played each other often.

The Canes are also expecting to have Teuvo Teravainen back on the ice Thursday night after missing seven games with a concussion, and it looks like the Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Teuvo Teravainen line will be back together.

Alex Nedeljkovic is slated to start in net for Carolina, coming off one of the best games of his NHL career in a 44-save win over the Florida Panthers.

Here’s how Rod Brind’Amour’s team looks like it’ll line up Thursday night in PNC:

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Teuvo Teravainen

Nino Niederreiter - Vincenct Trocheck - Martin Necas

Brock McGinn - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Jordan Martinook - Cedric Paquette - Warren Foegele

Jaccob Slavin - Dougie Hamilton

Haydn Fleury - Brett Pesce

Brady Skjei - Jake Bean

Alex Nedeljkovic

James Reimer

Injuries and Scratches: Jake Gardiner (upper body), Petr Mrazek (right thumb)

Taxi Squad: Morgan Geekie, Dave Gust, Steven Lorentz, Max McCormick, Joakim Ryan

The Red Wings are coming off of back-to-back losses, but they did have two straight wins before that.

It isn’t confirmed but Evgeny Svechnikov could be in the lineup for Detroit Thursday for the meeting with his brother. In three games this season, Detroits’ Svechnikov has two goals and an assist.

Here’s how Detroit is expected to hit the ice Thursday, without Dylan Larkin who is battling an upper-body injury:

Evgeny Svechnikov - Robby Fabbri - Bobby Ryan

Mathias Brome - Michael Rasmussen - Anthony Mantha

Filip Zadina - Vladislav Namestikov - Sam Gagner

Darren Helm - Luke Glendening - Adam Erne

Dan DeKeyser - Filip Hronek

Marc Staal - Jon Merrill

Christian Djoos - Patrik Nemeth

Jonathan Bernier

Thomas Greiss

Injuries and Scratches: Troy Stecher (lower body), Darren Helm (lower body), Dylan Larkin (upper body), Tyler Bertuzzi (upper body, IR),

Taxi Squad: Frans Nielsen, Alex Biega, Gustav Lindstrom, Calvin Pickard