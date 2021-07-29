Hurricanes sign Brendan Smith to one-year deal

The Hurricanes added some more depth to their blue line Thursday evening, signing former New York Rangers defenseman Brendan Smith to a one-year deal that will pay him $800,000 for the 2021-22 season.
Smith has played 10 seasons in the NHL for the Rangers and Detroit Red Wings, and posted five goals and 10 points in 48 games for the Rangers last season.
Smith’s signing, combined with the additions of Ian Cole, Ethan Bear and Tony DeAngelo, gives the Hurricanes eight defenseman on one-way contracts for next season, opening the door to the possibility of them looking to move one. Jake Gardiner, who has two years left on his contract at a $4.05 million cap hit, could be a candidate.
The team’s official release on the Smith signing follows:
‘CANES AGREE TO TERMS WITH BRENDAN SMITH
Defenseman has played 526 career NHL games
RALEIGH, NC – Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Brendan Smith on a one-year, $800,000 contract.
“Brendan is a veteran defenseman who will add physicality and toughness to our lineup,” said Waddell.
Smith, 32, tallied 10 points (5g, 5a) in 48 NHL games with the New York Rangers in 2020-21. The 6’2”, 200-pound blueliner has registered 110 points (29g, 81a) in 526 career NHL games with New York and Detroit. Smith has also skated in 163 career AHL games with Grand Rapids and Hartford, earning 88 points (27g, 61a). The Mimico, Ont., native was drafted by the Red Wings in the first round, 27th overall, of the 2007 NHL Draft.
Loading comments...