Hurricanes sign Brendan Smith to one-year deal

The Hurricanes added some more depth to their blue line Thursday evening, signing former New York Rangers defenseman Brendan Smith to a one-year deal that will pay him $800,000 for the 2021-22 season.

Smith has played 10 seasons in the NHL for the Rangers and Detroit Red Wings, and posted five goals and 10 points in 48 games for the Rangers last season.

Smith’s signing, combined with the additions of Ian Cole, Ethan Bear and Tony DeAngelo, gives the Hurricanes eight defenseman on one-way contracts for next season, opening the door to the possibility of them looking to move one. Jake Gardiner, who has two years left on his contract at a $4.05 million cap hit, could be a candidate.

