Carolina Hurricanes at Columbus Blue Jackets: Game Preview, Lineups and Discussion

Happy New Year, all!
The Canes will start 2022 on the road in Columbus, as they’ll meet the Blue Jackets for the second time this season. The Hurricanes won the first meeting between the two teams.
We’ll keep the preview here short and simple. The Canes are coming off an impressive win over the Canadiens, while Columbus most recently won in a shootout over the Nashville Predators.
Saturday, the new year will start with a matinee between the two, with Carolina looking to extend its win streak to four games.
Game Notes
- The Canes hold a 26-17-0-7 mark against Columbus all time, including 13-10-0-2 record on the road.
- Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who had an assist Thursday against the Canadiens, is on a four-game point streak.
- Sebastian Aho has 19 points in 24 career games against Columbus.
- Tony DeAngelo is two assists shy of 100 in the NHL.
Lineups
With a matinee game, lineups listed are lineups from the last time out for both teams. Changes are expected.
Nino Niederreiter - Sebastian Aho - Teuvo Teravainen
Andrei Svechnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas
Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Jordan Staal - Seth Jarvis
Steven Lorentz - Derek Stepan - Jesper Fast
Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Ian Cole - Ethan Bear
Antti Raanta
Frederik Andersen
Injuries and Scratches: Jordan Martinook (lower body), Brendan Smith (COVID), Jalen Chatfield (lower body)
Patrik Laine - Boone Jenner - Jakub Voracek
Max Domi - Jack Roslovic - Emil Bemstrom
Gustav Nyquist - Sean Kuraly - Alexandre Texier
Justin Danforth - Cole Sillinger - Yegor Chinakhov
Zach Werenski - Jake Bean
Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Boqvist
Gabriel Carlsson - Andrew Peeke
Elvis Merzlikins
Danil Tarasov
Injuries and Scratches: Dean Kukan (wrist), Eric Robinson (COVID), Oliver Bjorkstrand (COVID), Gavin Bayreuther (COVID)
