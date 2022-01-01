Carolina Hurricanes at Columbus Blue Jackets: Game Preview, Lineups and Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (22-7-1) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (15-13-1) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 31

Saturday, January 1, 2022 — 1:00 p.m. ET

Nationwide Arena — Columbus, OH Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

Happy New Year, all!

The Canes will start 2022 on the road in Columbus, as they’ll meet the Blue Jackets for the second time this season. The Hurricanes won the first meeting between the two teams.

We’ll keep the preview here short and simple. The Canes are coming off an impressive win over the Canadiens, while Columbus most recently won in a shootout over the Nashville Predators.

Saturday, the new year will start with a matinee between the two, with Carolina looking to extend its win streak to four games.

Game Notes

The Canes hold a 26-17-0-7 mark against Columbus all time, including 13-10-0-2 record on the road.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who had an assist Thursday against the Canadiens, is on a four-game point streak.

Sebastian Aho has 19 points in 24 career games against Columbus.

Tony DeAngelo is two assists shy of 100 in the NHL.

Lineups

With a matinee game, lineups listed are lineups from the last time out for both teams. Changes are expected.

Carolina Hurricanes

Nino Niederreiter - Sebastian Aho - Teuvo Teravainen

Andrei Svechnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas

Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Jordan Staal - Seth Jarvis

Steven Lorentz - Derek Stepan - Jesper Fast

Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Ian Cole - Ethan Bear

Antti Raanta

Frederik Andersen

Injuries and Scratches: Jordan Martinook (lower body), Brendan Smith (COVID), Jalen Chatfield (lower body)

Columbus Blue Jackets

Patrik Laine - Boone Jenner - Jakub Voracek

Max Domi - Jack Roslovic - Emil Bemstrom

Gustav Nyquist - Sean Kuraly - Alexandre Texier

Justin Danforth - Cole Sillinger - Yegor Chinakhov

Zach Werenski - Jake Bean

Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Boqvist

Gabriel Carlsson - Andrew Peeke

Elvis Merzlikins

Danil Tarasov

Injuries and Scratches: Dean Kukan (wrist), Eric Robinson (COVID), Oliver Bjorkstrand (COVID), Gavin Bayreuther (COVID)