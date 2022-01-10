Storm Advisory 1/10/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

ICYMI
Reading Assignments
- More on LaFontaine’s nearly unheard-of midseason jump from the NCAA to the NHL. Tl;dr: he plugged one hole by creating another. [The Daily Gopher] [SBN College Hockey] [Star Tribune]
- The Sharks put Evander Kane on unconditional waivers on Saturday, and when he cleared on Sunday, terminated his contract. The NHLPA is filing a grievance over the termination. [Sportsnet]
- From two days ago: “Why is no one talking about the Carolina Hurricanes?” Well, after the last two days, people certainly are talking about them in Minnesota, to name one place. [The Athletic ($)]
- It’s been a few minutes, at least, since we had a good uniform debate. [For The Win]
- Marc-Andre Fleury returned to Vegas for the first time since being dealt to the Blackhawks over the summer, and the Golden Knights’ video tribute got him right between the eyes:
Marc-Andre Fleury with tears running down his face watching video tribute in his return to Vegas. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/X5vbwEXPr9— Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) January 9, 2022
