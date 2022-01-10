Tuesday’s Canes-Flyers game postponed

The Carolina Hurricanes have had another game postponed, as Tuesday’s meeting with the Flyers in Philadelphia has been pushed back due to COVID issues for the Flyers.
The Canes have played just four games in the past 22 days and will now have to wait until Thursday to hit the ice again, at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Here is the full release from the NHL:
The National Hockey League announced today that, due to COVID-related issues affecting the Philadelphia Flyers, tomorrow night’s Carolina at Philadelphia game has been postponed. The new date for the game has yet to be determined.
