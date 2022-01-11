Slavin enters COVID protocol

More COVID-related news came down the wire for the Hurricanes Tuesday, as defenseman Jaccob Slavin entered COVID protocol.

Defenseman Jaccob Slavin has entered the COVID protocol. — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) January 11, 2022

The Hurricanes learned Monday that their scheduled Tuesday game in Philadelphia had been postponed due to COVID issues with the Flyers, but now Carolina also has a player in protocol with Slavin being added to the list.

As a refresher, here’s the full press release from the NHL from Dec. 29 on the updated COVID-19 protocol: