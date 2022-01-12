 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Storm Advisory 1/12/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

Rod Brind’Amour gets another honor, Jack LaFontaine speaks to the media, and Tuukka Rask returns to the NHL

By Cody Hagan
Ottawa Senators v Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images

In Case You Missed It

Reading Assignments

  • Lets get the bad news out of the way first:
  • On a much brighter note, Rod Brind’Amour has been named the head coach for the Metro Division this season at the All-Star Game:
  • After flying to Philadelphia, Canes ask questions as Flyers practice after postponement. [N&O]
  • Don Waddell and Jack LaFontaine spoke to the media in regards to his decision to leave college and join the Hurricanes. [Hurricanes]
  • How the Canes turned anticipation and execution into one of the NHL’s best penalty kills. [Herald Sun]
  • 32 Thoughts returns with a possible suitor for Evander Kane and much more as trade rumors are starting to circulate. [Sportsnet]
  • Gregory Hoffman, a former Hurricanes prospect and current member of the Columbus Blue Jackets, has been suspended for refusing to return from Switzerland. [Columbus Dispatch]
  • Tuukka Rask has officially signed a one-year deal with the Boston Bruins as he looks to make another run at at Stanley Cup. [ESPN]
  • Former NHL off-ice officials file lawsuit against league after firings. [Sportsnet]
  • Jack Eichel relishes return to ‘normal’ in first skate with Vegas Golden Knights, laments NHL’s ‘frustrating’ Olympics decision. [ESPN]

