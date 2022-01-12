Storm Advisory 1/12/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
- Quick Whistles: Seth Jarvis’ Dark Horse Calder Chances, Hurricanes’ Best Lines, Penalty Kill Dominance
- Confident in himself, LaFontaine ready for ‘golden opportunity’ with Carolina
Reading Assignments
- Lets get the bad news out of the way first:
Defenseman Jaccob Slavin has entered the COVID protocol.— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) January 11, 2022
- On a much brighter note, Rod Brind’Amour has been named the head coach for the Metro Division this season at the All-Star Game:
NHL announces head coaches for 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend. https://t.co/ibcdKGGi4u #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/5E0nQ79flg— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 11, 2022
- After flying to Philadelphia, Canes ask questions as Flyers practice after postponement. [N&O]
- Don Waddell and Jack LaFontaine spoke to the media in regards to his decision to leave college and join the Hurricanes. [Hurricanes]
- How the Canes turned anticipation and execution into one of the NHL’s best penalty kills. [Herald Sun]
- 32 Thoughts returns with a possible suitor for Evander Kane and much more as trade rumors are starting to circulate. [Sportsnet]
- Gregory Hoffman, a former Hurricanes prospect and current member of the Columbus Blue Jackets, has been suspended for refusing to return from Switzerland. [Columbus Dispatch]
- Tuukka Rask has officially signed a one-year deal with the Boston Bruins as he looks to make another run at at Stanley Cup. [ESPN]
- Former NHL off-ice officials file lawsuit against league after firings. [Sportsnet]
- Jack Eichel relishes return to ‘normal’ in first skate with Vegas Golden Knights, laments NHL’s ‘frustrating’ Olympics decision. [ESPN]
