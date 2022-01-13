Carolina Hurricanes vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (24-7-2) vs Columbus Blue Jackets (16-17-1) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 34 Thursday, January 13, 2022 - 7:00 p.m. ET PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: ESPN+/Hulu Listen: 99.9 The Fan SBN Opposition: The Cannon Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry Facebook Canes Country Instagram @canescountrypix

After an unanticipated day off with Tuesday’s game canceled, the Hurricanes are back in action against the visiting Blue Jackets. The Hurricanes, of course, started off their 2022 schedule with a memorable tilt against Columbus — seven straight goals helped Carolina bounce back to a win. It was a peak show of resilience from the team that left the Blue Jackets stunned.

That loss kicked off a three-game losing streak for the Blue Jackets, who proceeded to also drop games against the Tampa Bay Lightning and New Jersey Devils. The season as a whole has been full of ups and downs for Columbus, which has lost seven of its last 10 games. Its last game on Tuesday was a loss to the Blackhawks; Columbus’s one-goal lead stood for about 24 seconds before Chicago got on the board and it was all downhill from there.

For the Hurricanes, a win in this game is a chance to put some separation between them and the (surprisingly?) surging New York Rangers. Both teams are sitting on 50 points to date, and the Washington Capitals are right behind them both with 49 points. The Hurricanes have four games in hand on the Rangers and Capitals. The Capitals are idle until Saturday, but the Rangers take on the Sharks tonight, making a Hurricanes win all the more crucial to maintain their place in the standings.

Let’s see how the teams match up:

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Blue Jackets Category Hurricanes Blue Jackets Record 24-7-2 16-17-1 Goals/Game 3.48 3.09 Goals Against/Game 2.21 3.56 Shots/Game 33.55 29.29 Face Off Win % 55.1% 50.0% Power Play % (Rank) 24.0% (8th) 15.9% (27th) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 90.0% (2nd) 77.9% (23rd) ES Corsi For % 55.80% 48.06% ES PDO 101.76 99.78 PIM/Game 09:09 07:01

Goaltender #1 Category Frederik Andersen Daniil Tarasov Category Frederik Andersen Daniil Tarasov Record 18-5-0 0-2-0 Save % .929 .937 GAA 1.97 2.40

Goaltender #2 Category Antti Raanta Joonas Korpisalo Category Antti Raanta Joonas Korpisalo Record 5-2-1 4-7-0 Save % .908 .884 GAA 2.35 3.79

Game Notes