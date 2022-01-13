Carolina Hurricanes vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Lineups and Game Discussion

Let’s try this again, shall we? After a bizarre postponement of Tuesday night’s game in Philadelphia, the Hurricanes will do something they don’t do very often these days against the Blue Jackets at home tonight: Play a game of hockey.
The Hurricanes will be mostly full strength tonight, with one glaring absence: Top defenseman Jaccob Slavin, who was placed in the league’s COVID protocol Tuesday.
Brady Skjei, he of the three-game goal streak, will take Slavin’s spot on the top pair alongside Tony DeAngelo. In addition, Jack LaFontaine will officially join the Hurricanes’ roster tonight and back up Frederik Andersen as Antti Raanta remains out.
Here’s how the Hurricanes will line up for this one:
Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Jesper Fast
Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Martin Necas
Steven Lorentz - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Derek Stepan
Brady Skjei - Tony DeAngelo
Ian Cole - Brett Pesce
Brendan Smith - Ethan Bear
Frederik Andersen
Jack LaFontaine
Injuries: Antti Rannta
COVID protocol: Jaccob Slavin
Scratches: Jordan Martinook
Jakub Voracek entered COVID protocol for Columbus on Thursday, but other than that the Jackets will bring a mostly healthy lineup to Raleigh.
Here’s how Columbus projects to line up for this one:
Patrik Laine - Boone Jenner - Gustav Nyquist
Max Domi - Cole Sillinger - Oliver Bjorkstrand
Alexandre Texier - Jack Roslovic - Emil Bemstrom
Eric Robinson - Sean Kuraly - Yegor Chinakhov
Zach Werenski - Adam Boqvist
Vladislav Gavrikov - Andrew Peeke
Jake Bean - Dean Kukan
Elvis Merzlikins
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratches: Gavin Bayreuther, Gabriel Carlsson
Injured Reserve: Justin Danforth, Daniil Tarasov
COVID protocol: Jakub Voracek
