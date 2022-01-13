Carolina Hurricanes vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (24-7-2) vs Columbus Blue Jackets (16-17-1) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 34 Thursday, January 13, 2022 - 7:00 p.m. ET PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: ESPN+/Hulu Listen: 99.9 The Fan SBN Opposition: The Cannon Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry Facebook Canes Country Instagram @canescountrypix

Let’s try this again, shall we? After a bizarre postponement of Tuesday night’s game in Philadelphia, the Hurricanes will do something they don’t do very often these days against the Blue Jackets at home tonight: Play a game of hockey.

The Hurricanes will be mostly full strength tonight, with one glaring absence: Top defenseman Jaccob Slavin, who was placed in the league’s COVID protocol Tuesday.

Brady Skjei, he of the three-game goal streak, will take Slavin’s spot on the top pair alongside Tony DeAngelo. In addition, Jack LaFontaine will officially join the Hurricanes’ roster tonight and back up Frederik Andersen as Antti Raanta remains out.

Here’s how the Hurricanes will line up for this one:

Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Jesper Fast

Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Martin Necas

Steven Lorentz - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Derek Stepan

Brady Skjei - Tony DeAngelo

Ian Cole - Brett Pesce

Brendan Smith - Ethan Bear

Frederik Andersen

Jack LaFontaine

Injuries: Antti Rannta

COVID protocol: Jaccob Slavin

Scratches: Jordan Martinook

Jakub Voracek entered COVID protocol for Columbus on Thursday, but other than that the Jackets will bring a mostly healthy lineup to Raleigh.

Here’s how Columbus projects to line up for this one:

Patrik Laine - Boone Jenner - Gustav Nyquist

Max Domi - Cole Sillinger - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Alexandre Texier - Jack Roslovic - Emil Bemstrom

Eric Robinson - Sean Kuraly - Yegor Chinakhov

Zach Werenski - Adam Boqvist

Vladislav Gavrikov - Andrew Peeke

Jake Bean - Dean Kukan

Elvis Merzlikins

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratches: Gavin Bayreuther, Gabriel Carlsson

Injured Reserve: Justin Danforth, Daniil Tarasov

COVID protocol: Jakub Voracek