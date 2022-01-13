Aho, Andersen named to All-Star team

Teams were announced for the NHL All-Star Game Thursday night, and the Carolina Hurricanes will be sending two players to Las Vegas as All-Stars.

Center Sebastian Aho and goaltender Frederik Andersen earned All-Star honors for the Hurricanes, as both will head to their second All-Star Game.

Aho leads the Hurricanes in goals and assists (and points, obviously), with 15 goals and 22 apples in 30 games played. Aho’s career high in points is 83, and he’s well on pace to pass that assuming the Canes play a full schedule. Aho previously made the 2019 All-Star Game.

For Andersen, this will be his second straight All-Star Game, as he played in the 2020 edition for the Toronto Maple Leafs. So far in his first year with the Canes, Andersen is 18-5-0 with a 1.97 GAA and .929 SV%.

Aho and Andersen will be joined in Las Vegas by Rod Brind’Amour, who was named the coach of the Metropolitan Division Team earlier in the week.

The Canes could get one more player on the All-Star team via the fan vote for the Last Men In, with Andrei Svechnikov the Carolina selection. Voting is underway and will end Jan. 17, and you can vote here.