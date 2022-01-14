 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Storm Advisory 1/14/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

Jack LaFontaine makes his NHL debut, All-Star rosters get announced, and the world gets clarification on a viral moment at a recent Florida Panthers game

By Cody Hagan
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Columbus Blue Jackets v Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images

In Case You Missed It

Reading Assignments

  • Welcome to the NHL Jack LaFontaine:
  • The full All-Star Game rosters, captains, and jerseys have been released as the NHL prepares for all the festivities in Las Vegas. [NHL]
  • The NHL’s Last Man In vote is now live. You can send Andrei Svechnikov to the All-Star Game by voting him in over the likes of Evgeny Kuznetsov, Mika Zibanejad, Jake Guetzel, and more. [NHL]
  • Ranking the best under-23 NHL players: Who tops the list, Andrei Svechnikov or Jack Hughes? [The Athletic $]
  • Team USA has announced its roster for the 2022 Olympics which will not feature any NHL players. [USA Hockey]
  • Where things stand for Team Canada as they continue to decide their Olympic roster. [CBC]
  • Rapper Kodak Black was under fire for a video that showed him supposedly participating in some NSFW activities at a recent Florida Panthers game. Police have since come out and shut the door on any rumors clearing Black’s name from any wrong-doing. [TMZ]

Loading comments...