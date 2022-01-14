Storm Advisory 1/14/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
- Recap: Hurricanes falter in PNC, suffer first shutout loss of season
- Aho, Andersen named to All-Star team
Reading Assignments
- Welcome to the NHL Jack LaFontaine:
New threads pic.twitter.com/HQAD0NJN3Q— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) January 13, 2022
- For the first time since 2011, the Carolina Hurricanes will have more than one representative at the NHL All-Star Game:
ALL-STARS!! pic.twitter.com/uUtwWFzA2E— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) January 13, 2022
- The full All-Star Game rosters, captains, and jerseys have been released as the NHL prepares for all the festivities in Las Vegas. [NHL]
- The NHL’s Last Man In vote is now live. You can send Andrei Svechnikov to the All-Star Game by voting him in over the likes of Evgeny Kuznetsov, Mika Zibanejad, Jake Guetzel, and more. [NHL]
- Ranking the best under-23 NHL players: Who tops the list, Andrei Svechnikov or Jack Hughes? [The Athletic $]
- Team USA has announced its roster for the 2022 Olympics which will not feature any NHL players. [USA Hockey]
- Where things stand for Team Canada as they continue to decide their Olympic roster. [CBC]
- Rapper Kodak Black was under fire for a video that showed him supposedly participating in some NSFW activities at a recent Florida Panthers game. Police have since come out and shut the door on any rumors clearing Black’s name from any wrong-doing. [TMZ]
