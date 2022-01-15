Carolina Hurricanes vs. Vancouver Canucks: Game Preview and Hub

Carolina Hurricanes (24-8-2) vs Vancouver Canucks (16-17-3) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 35 Saturday, January 15, 2022 - 1:00 p.m. ET PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: Bally Sports South Listen: 99.9 The Fan SBN Opposition: Nucks Misconduct Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry Facebook Canes Country Instagram @canescountrypix

They say the best way to get past a bad outing is to get back on the ice quickly, and that’s what the Canes will do Saturday in a matinee meeting with the Canucks.

Carolina most recently lost 6-0 to the Columbus Blue Jackets at home Thursday night, absolutely laying an egg for really the first time this year. Now we get to see how the Canes bounce back from that, against a Canucks team that has lost two straight games against the Florida teams to open up an East coast road swing.

The game will be back on Bally Sports South after Thursday’s ESPN+ broadcast, but it still won’t be the normal crew. Mike Maniscalco is still out with COVID, and it looks like it’ll be Shane Willis and Tripp Tracy handling the TV call after taking on the radio duties Thursday.

It’ll also be NASCAR Day for the Canes, with Ryan Blaney and Austin Cindric scheduled to be in the building. Boogity, Boogity, Boogity, let’s go racing boys!

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Canucks Category Hurricanes Canucks Record 24-8-2 16-17-3 Goals/Game 3.38 2.50 Goals Against/Game 2.32 2.83 Shots/Game 33.47 33.11 Face Off Win % 55.1% 51.4% Power Play % (Rank) 23.8% (8th) 19.3% (16th) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 90.1% (1st) 69.2% (32nd) ES Corsi For % 55.58% 50.56% ES PDO 100.97 99.92 PIM/Game 09:21 08:49

Goaltender #1 Category Frederik Andersen Jaroslav Halak Category Frederik Andersen Jaroslav Halak Record 18-6-0 1-4-2 Save % .926 .915 GAA 2.08 2.59

Goaltender #2 Category Antti Raanta Thatcher Demko Category Antti Raanta Thatcher Demko Record 5-2-1 15-13-1 Save % .908 .915 GAA 2.35 2.65

*Jack LaFontaine will almost certainly be the second Canes’ goalie Saturday, but there’s no need to bring up his GAA or SV% right now*

Lineups

Carolina Hurricanes (based on Friday’s practice)

Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas

Nino Niederreiter - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Jordan Martinook

Steven Lorentz - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Ian Cole - Tony DeAngelo

Brendan Smith - Ethan Bear

Frederik Andersen

Jack LaFontaine

Scratches and Injuries: Derek Stepan (healthy), Antti Raanta (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (COVID), Joey Keane (taxi squad)

Vancouver Canucks (based on last game)

Vasily Podkolzin - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser

Jason Dickinson - Bo Horvat - Conor Garland

Tanner Pearson - Elias Pettersson - Nils Hoglander

Matthew HIghmore - Juho Lammikko - Tyler Motte

Oliver Ekman-larsson - Tyler Myers

Quinn Hughes - Luke Schenn

Brad Hunt - Tucker Poolman

Thatcher Demko

Jaroslav Halak

Scratches and Injuries: Justin Dowling (COVID), Alex Chiasson (COVID)

