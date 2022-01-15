Carolina Hurricanes vs. Vancouver Canucks: Game Preview and Hub

They say the best way to get past a bad outing is to get back on the ice quickly, and that’s what the Canes will do Saturday in a matinee meeting with the Canucks.
Carolina most recently lost 6-0 to the Columbus Blue Jackets at home Thursday night, absolutely laying an egg for really the first time this year. Now we get to see how the Canes bounce back from that, against a Canucks team that has lost two straight games against the Florida teams to open up an East coast road swing.
The game will be back on Bally Sports South after Thursday’s ESPN+ broadcast, but it still won’t be the normal crew. Mike Maniscalco is still out with COVID, and it looks like it’ll be Shane Willis and Tripp Tracy handling the TV call after taking on the radio duties Thursday.
Hey “Will The Thrill” ! You better not be having Tater Tots and Baked Beans for dinner like you did Wednesday Night! Didn’t work vs Columbus ! See you in the Booth 1️⃣2️⃣:3️⃣0️⃣ Pregame Show Tomorrow Partner! @abbylabar_ AKA “LaBar Down” will hold down The Desk⚒— TrippTracy (@TrippTracy) January 15, 2022
It’ll also be NASCAR Day for the Canes, with Ryan Blaney and Austin Cindric scheduled to be in the building. Boogity, Boogity, Boogity, let’s go racing boys!
Jarvy and Stevie are ready for tomorrow pic.twitter.com/5pwuI0LoIN— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) January 15, 2022
Vital Statistics
Category
|Hurricanes
|Canucks
|Category
|Hurricanes
|Canucks
|Record
|24-8-2
|16-17-3
|Goals/Game
|3.38
|2.50
|Goals Against/Game
|2.32
|2.83
|Shots/Game
|33.47
|33.11
|Face Off Win %
|55.1%
|51.4%
|Power Play % (Rank)
|23.8% (8th)
|19.3% (16th)
|Penalty Kill % (Rank)
|90.1% (1st)
|69.2% (32nd)
|ES Corsi For %
|55.58%
|50.56%
|ES PDO
|100.97
|99.92
|PIM/Game
|09:21
|08:49
Goaltender #1
Category
|Frederik Andersen
|Jaroslav Halak
|Category
|Frederik Andersen
|Jaroslav Halak
|Record
|18-6-0
|1-4-2
|Save %
|.926
|.915
|GAA
|2.08
|2.59
Goaltender #2
Category
|Antti Raanta
|Thatcher Demko
|Category
|Antti Raanta
|Thatcher Demko
|Record
|5-2-1
|15-13-1
|Save %
|.908
|.915
|GAA
|2.35
|2.65
*Jack LaFontaine will almost certainly be the second Canes’ goalie Saturday, but there’s no need to bring up his GAA or SV% right now*
Lineups
Carolina Hurricanes (based on Friday’s practice)
Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas
Nino Niederreiter - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Jordan Martinook
Steven Lorentz - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Ian Cole - Tony DeAngelo
Brendan Smith - Ethan Bear
Frederik Andersen
Jack LaFontaine
Scratches and Injuries: Derek Stepan (healthy), Antti Raanta (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (COVID), Joey Keane (taxi squad)
Vancouver Canucks (based on last game)
Vasily Podkolzin - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser
Jason Dickinson - Bo Horvat - Conor Garland
Tanner Pearson - Elias Pettersson - Nils Hoglander
Matthew HIghmore - Juho Lammikko - Tyler Motte
Oliver Ekman-larsson - Tyler Myers
Quinn Hughes - Luke Schenn
Brad Hunt - Tucker Poolman
Thatcher Demko
Jaroslav Halak
Scratches and Injuries: Justin Dowling (COVID), Alex Chiasson (COVID)
Game Notes
- Vancouver one the one other meeting between the teams earlier this year. Carolina is 30-34-11-5 all time against the Canucks.
- The Canes have successfully killed off 30 straight penalties (dating back to Dec. 7), and they are six successful PKs away from tying the franchise record.
- As a franchise, the Canes/Whalers are 9-6-2-1 following a loss by six goals or more. So, that’s good.
- Martin Necas is two points away from 100 NHL points.
- Teuvo Teravainen is two assists shy of 200 assists with the Hurricanes.
