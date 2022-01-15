 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Vancouver Canucks: Game Preview and Hub

The Canes get back on the ice Saturday afternoon against Vancouver, looking to get the bad taste from Thursday night out of their mouths.

Carolina Hurricanes v Vancouver Canucks Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

Carolina Hurricanes (24-8-2) vs Vancouver Canucks (16-17-3) 

2021-22 Regular Season Game 35

Saturday, January 15, 2022 - 1:00 p.m. ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC

Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: Nucks Misconduct

They say the best way to get past a bad outing is to get back on the ice quickly, and that’s what the Canes will do Saturday in a matinee meeting with the Canucks.

Carolina most recently lost 6-0 to the Columbus Blue Jackets at home Thursday night, absolutely laying an egg for really the first time this year. Now we get to see how the Canes bounce back from that, against a Canucks team that has lost two straight games against the Florida teams to open up an East coast road swing.

The game will be back on Bally Sports South after Thursday’s ESPN+ broadcast, but it still won’t be the normal crew. Mike Maniscalco is still out with COVID, and it looks like it’ll be Shane Willis and Tripp Tracy handling the TV call after taking on the radio duties Thursday.

It’ll also be NASCAR Day for the Canes, with Ryan Blaney and Austin Cindric scheduled to be in the building. Boogity, Boogity, Boogity, let’s go racing boys!

Vital Statistics

Category Hurricanes Canucks
Record 24-8-2 16-17-3
Goals/Game 3.38 2.50
Goals Against/Game 2.32 2.83
Shots/Game 33.47 33.11
Face Off Win % 55.1% 51.4%
Power Play % (Rank) 23.8% (8th) 19.3% (16th)
Penalty Kill % (Rank) 90.1% (1st) 69.2% (32nd)
ES Corsi For % 55.58% 50.56%
ES PDO 100.97 99.92
PIM/Game 09:21 08:49

Goaltender #1

Category Frederik Andersen Jaroslav Halak
Record 18-6-0 1-4-2
Save % .926 .915
GAA 2.08 2.59

Goaltender #2

Category Antti Raanta Thatcher Demko
Record 5-2-1 15-13-1
Save % .908 .915
GAA 2.35 2.65

*Jack LaFontaine will almost certainly be the second Canes’ goalie Saturday, but there’s no need to bring up his GAA or SV% right now*

Lineups

Carolina Hurricanes (based on Friday’s practice)

Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas
Nino Niederreiter - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Jordan Martinook
Steven Lorentz - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Ian Cole - Tony DeAngelo
Brendan Smith - Ethan Bear

Frederik Andersen
Jack LaFontaine

Scratches and Injuries: Derek Stepan (healthy), Antti Raanta (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (COVID), Joey Keane (taxi squad)

Vancouver Canucks (based on last game)

Vasily Podkolzin - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser
Jason Dickinson - Bo Horvat - Conor Garland
Tanner Pearson - Elias Pettersson - Nils Hoglander
Matthew HIghmore - Juho Lammikko - Tyler Motte

Oliver Ekman-larsson - Tyler Myers
Quinn Hughes - Luke Schenn
Brad Hunt - Tucker Poolman

Thatcher Demko
Jaroslav Halak

Scratches and Injuries: Justin Dowling (COVID), Alex Chiasson (COVID)

Game Notes

  • Vancouver one the one other meeting between the teams earlier this year. Carolina is 30-34-11-5 all time against the Canucks.
  • The Canes have successfully killed off 30 straight penalties (dating back to Dec. 7), and they are six successful PKs away from tying the franchise record.
  • As a franchise, the Canes/Whalers are 9-6-2-1 following a loss by six goals or more. So, that’s good.
  • Martin Necas is two points away from 100 NHL points.
  • Teuvo Teravainen is two assists shy of 200 assists with the Hurricanes.

