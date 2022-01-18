Canes at Bruins: Game Preview

The Hurricanes are shipping up to Boston Tuesday night for their first road game since Jan. 1, meeting up with the Bruins for the second time this season.
Carolina got some bad news in the COVID department Monday, as skilled winger Martin Necas was placed in protocol. While Necas will be away, Jaccob Slavin (COVID) and Antti Raanta practiced Monday, so that’s good news.
The Bruins, as always, are a menace. Boston has won five straight games over the last week and a half, and Brad Marchand was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week with 10 points in four games.
Tonight’s game in also special in Boston because it’s Wilie O’Ree Day, and the Bruins will be retiring his No. 22 jersey prior to the game. Check out some info here from our friends over at Stanley Cup of Chowder.
Vital Statistics
|Category
|Hurricanes
|Bruins
|Category
|Hurricanes
|Bruins
|Record
|25-8-2
|22-11-2
|Goals/Game
|3.40
|3.14
|Goals Against/Game
|2.29
|2.54
|Shots/Game
|33.46
|36.03
|Face Off Win %
|54.6%
|53.8%
|Power Play % (Rank)
|24.3% (7th)
|23.8% (8th)
|Penalty Kill % (Rank)
|90.5% (1st)
|83.2% (7th)
|ES Corsi For %
|55.63%
|53.99%
|ES PDO
|101.16
|99.00
|PIM/Game
|09:25
|09:27
Goaltender #1
|Category
|Frederik Andersen
|Tuukka Rask
|Category
|Frederik Andersen
|Tuukka Rask
|Record
|19-6-0
|1-0-0
|Save %
|.928
|.926
|GAA
|2.03
|2.00
Goaltender #2
|Category
|Antti Raanta
|Linus Ullmark
|Category
|Antti Raanta
|Linus Ullmark
|Record
|5-2-1
|13-5-0
|Save %
|.908
|.918
|GAA
|2.35
|2.50
Game Notes
- The Canes won the first game against the Bruins this year 3-0 at home, with Tony DeAngelo, Nino Niederreiter and Andrei Svechnikov scoring in a Frederik Andersen shutout.
- Carolina is 79-103-16-7 all time against the Bruins, with a 35-57-7-4 mark on the road.
- Sebastian Aho has 13 points in 11 career games against Boston.
- The Canes have now killed off 35 straight penalties, one away from tying the franchise record of 36.
- Carolina’s 90.5 kill% is the best in the NHL.
- Teuvo Teravainen is one assist away from 200 with the Canes.
