Canes at Bruins: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (25-8-2) at Boston Bruins (22-11-2) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 36 Tuesday, January 18, 2022 - 7:00 p.m. ET TD Garden — Boston, MA Watch: Bally Sports South Listen: 99.9 The Fan SBN Opposition: Stanley Cup of Chowder

The Hurricanes are shipping up to Boston Tuesday night for their first road game since Jan. 1, meeting up with the Bruins for the second time this season.

Carolina got some bad news in the COVID department Monday, as skilled winger Martin Necas was placed in protocol. While Necas will be away, Jaccob Slavin (COVID) and Antti Raanta practiced Monday, so that’s good news.

The Bruins, as always, are a menace. Boston has won five straight games over the last week and a half, and Brad Marchand was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week with 10 points in four games.

Tonight’s game in also special in Boston because it’s Wilie O’Ree Day, and the Bruins will be retiring his No. 22 jersey prior to the game. Check out some info here from our friends over at Stanley Cup of Chowder.

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Bruins Category Hurricanes Bruins Record 25-8-2 22-11-2 Goals/Game 3.40 3.14 Goals Against/Game 2.29 2.54 Shots/Game 33.46 36.03 Face Off Win % 54.6% 53.8% Power Play % (Rank) 24.3% (7th) 23.8% (8th) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 90.5% (1st) 83.2% (7th) ES Corsi For % 55.63% 53.99% ES PDO 101.16 99.00 PIM/Game 09:25 09:27

Goaltender #1 Category Frederik Andersen Tuukka Rask Category Frederik Andersen Tuukka Rask Record 19-6-0 1-0-0 Save % .928 .926 GAA 2.03 2.00

Goaltender #2 Category Antti Raanta Linus Ullmark Category Antti Raanta Linus Ullmark Record 5-2-1 13-5-0 Save % .908 .918 GAA 2.35 2.50

