Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Hurricanes will do something tonight that they haven’t done much of this past month — play a road game. The team will face the Bruins in Boston for its second away contest since New Year’s Day, and first game in Boston since 2019.
The Hurricanes will lose one player while getting another back tonight, as Jaccob Slavin returns from the league’s COVID protocol, but Martin Necas entered it on Monday.
Frederik Andersen will get the start in net; he picked up his first shutout as a Hurricane against the Bruins in October.
Here’s how Carolina projects to line up for this one:
Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Nino Niederreiter
Steven Lorentz - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Jordan Martinook - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Derek Stepan
Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Brendan Smith - Ian Cole
Frederik Andersen
Antti Raanta
COVID protocol: Martin Necas
Injuries and scratches: Ethan Bear (healthy)
The Bruins could be welcoming a familiar face back to their lineup tonight, as Connor Clifton rejoined the team in practice yesterday off the COVID protocol list. Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed that Boston will start Tuukka Rask in net tonight.
Here’s how the Bruins project to line up:
Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - Craig Smith
Taylor Hall - Erik Haula - David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk - Charlie Coyle - Oskar Steen
Anton Blidh - Tomas Nosek - Curtis Lazar
Urho Vaakanainen - Charlie McAvoy
Mike Reilly - Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort - Connor Clifton/Tyler Lewington
Tuukka Rask
Linus Ullmark
