Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins: Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (25-8-2) at Boston Bruins (22-11-2) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 36 Tuesday, January 18, 2022 - 7:00 p.m. ET TD Garden — Boston, MA Watch: Bally Sports South Listen: 99.9 The Fan SBN Opposition: Stanley Cup of Chowder

The Hurricanes will do something tonight that they haven’t done much of this past month — play a road game. The team will face the Bruins in Boston for its second away contest since New Year’s Day, and first game in Boston since 2019.

The Hurricanes will lose one player while getting another back tonight, as Jaccob Slavin returns from the league’s COVID protocol, but Martin Necas entered it on Monday.

Frederik Andersen will get the start in net; he picked up his first shutout as a Hurricane against the Bruins in October.

Here’s how Carolina projects to line up for this one:

Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Nino Niederreiter

Steven Lorentz - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Jordan Martinook - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Derek Stepan

Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Brendan Smith - Ian Cole

Frederik Andersen

Antti Raanta

COVID protocol: Martin Necas

Injuries and scratches: Ethan Bear (healthy)

The Bruins could be welcoming a familiar face back to their lineup tonight, as Connor Clifton rejoined the team in practice yesterday off the COVID protocol list. Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed that Boston will start Tuukka Rask in net tonight.

Here’s how the Bruins project to line up:

Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - Craig Smith

Taylor Hall - Erik Haula - David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk - Charlie Coyle - Oskar Steen

Anton Blidh - Tomas Nosek - Curtis Lazar

Urho Vaakanainen - Charlie McAvoy

Mike Reilly - Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort - Connor Clifton/Tyler Lewington

Tuukka Rask

Linus Ullmark