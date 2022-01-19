 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Storm Advisory 1/19/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

Willie O’Ree gets his rightful place in the Boston rafters, Brad Marchand and Vincent Trocheck get into it off the ice and the NHL updates its COVID protocols.

By Alec_Sawyer
Carolina Hurricanes v Boston Bruins Photo by Rich Gagnon/Getty Images

In Case You Missed It

Reading Assignments

  • The Canes had some fun with a little drama between Vincent Trocheck and Brad Marchand. Some context on that:
  • The NHL updated its COVID protocols:
  • On Jack LaFontaine’s journey to the NHL. [The Athletic$]
  • Evaluating the market value of each NHL roster. [The Athletic$]
  • On Willie O’Ree, and on how he has inspired players across the NHL. [ESPN]
  • Leon Draisatl and a reporter got into a weird interaction. [Yahoo!]
  • Kadri, Stamkos, Guentzel (replacing Zibanejad) and Terry were voted as the Last Men In to the All-Star Game. [SN]

