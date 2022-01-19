Storm Advisory 1/19/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
- Canes rout Bruins thanks to offensive explosion
- They Said It: Brind’Amour, Stepan, Slavin, Jarvis talk Canes’ big win over Boston
- Quick Whistles: Andrei Svechnikov back on track, Hurricanes’ best defensive pairings, and John Klingberg?
Reading Assignments
L stands for Lamborghini pic.twitter.com/3fsxDv3KUz— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) January 19, 2022
- The Canes had some fun with a little drama between Vincent Trocheck and Brad Marchand. Some context on that:
Brad Marchand responds via Instagram to Vincent Trocheck’s latest comments.— Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) January 18, 2022
Caption: “This is like comparing a Lambo to a Prius.” pic.twitter.com/QQ9c1CVs5G
- The NHL updated its COVID protocols:
The @NHL and @NHLPA issue update on COVID Protocol. https://t.co/UJJKG5kQAd pic.twitter.com/5B2WonJJuh— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 18, 2022
- On Jack LaFontaine’s journey to the NHL. [The Athletic$]
- Evaluating the market value of each NHL roster. [The Athletic$]
- On Willie O’Ree, and on how he has inspired players across the NHL. [ESPN]
- Leon Draisatl and a reporter got into a weird interaction. [Yahoo!]
- Kadri, Stamkos, Guentzel (replacing Zibanejad) and Terry were voted as the Last Men In to the All-Star Game. [SN]
“I knew my heart would be with the Bruins forever."#NHLBruins | #Willie22 pic.twitter.com/PSBw5LZpoP— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 19, 2022
