Canes announce eight rescheduled games for February

The NHL announced what it called a “comprehensive update” to this year’s schedule Wednesday, rescheduling 98 previously postponed games while changing the date for 23 more.

For the Hurricanes, seven games that had been postponed and one game later in the season were rescheduled for the month of February, which had previously been mostly vacant for an Olympic break.

Here is a full list of those rescheduled games, with all but two being on the road:

The #Canes have announced eight updates to their regular season schedule. They will now play on the following dates: pic.twitter.com/CUBe8YiNE4 — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) January 19, 2022

Seven of these games were previously postponed games, while the Feb. 20 meeting with the Penguins is a game moved from April 29.