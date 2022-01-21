New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes: Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (26-8-2) vs. New York Rangers (26-10-4) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 37

Friday, January 21, 2022 - 7:00 p.m. ET

PNC Arena – Raleigh, NC Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

While it’s possible the weather in Raleigh and the surrounding area will be frightful tonight, we’ve got a delightful matchup at PNC Arena, as the Hurricanes and Rangers square off in a key Metropolitan Division show down.

The Hurricanes’ lineup will look very similar to the one that demolished the Bruins on Tuesday night, with the exception of Jordan Martinook entering the league’s COVID protocol and Josh Leivo entering the lineup.

Here’s how Carolina projects to line up for this one:

Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Nino Niederreiter

Steven Lorentz - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Josh Leivo - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Derek Stepan

Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Brendan Smith - Ian Cole

Frederik Andersen

Antti Raanta

COVID-19 Protocol: Jordan Martinook, Martin Necas

Injuries and scratches: Ethan Bear (healthy)

The Rangers have a bit of a surprise in net tonight, as head coach Gerard Gallant announced that Alexandar Georgiev will start in place of Igor Shesterkin.

Here’s how New York projects to line up for this one:

Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Kaapo Kakko

Artemi Panarin — Ryan Strome — Alexis Lafreniere

Barclay Goodrow — Filip Chytil — Julien Gauthier

Dryden Hunt — Kevin Rooney — Ryan Reaves

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller — Jacob Trouba

Patrik Nemeth — Braden Schneider

Alexandar Georgiev

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Libor Hajek, Jarred Tinordi, Greg McKegg