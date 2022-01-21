New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes: Lineups and Game Discussion

While it’s possible the weather in Raleigh and the surrounding area will be frightful tonight, we’ve got a delightful matchup at PNC Arena, as the Hurricanes and Rangers square off in a key Metropolitan Division show down.
The Hurricanes’ lineup will look very similar to the one that demolished the Bruins on Tuesday night, with the exception of Jordan Martinook entering the league’s COVID protocol and Josh Leivo entering the lineup.
Here’s how Carolina projects to line up for this one:
Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Nino Niederreiter
Steven Lorentz - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Josh Leivo - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Derek Stepan
Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Brendan Smith - Ian Cole
Frederik Andersen
Antti Raanta
COVID-19 Protocol: Jordan Martinook, Martin Necas
Injuries and scratches: Ethan Bear (healthy)
The Rangers have a bit of a surprise in net tonight, as head coach Gerard Gallant announced that Alexandar Georgiev will start in place of Igor Shesterkin.
Here’s how New York projects to line up for this one:
Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Kaapo Kakko
Artemi Panarin — Ryan Strome — Alexis Lafreniere
Barclay Goodrow — Filip Chytil — Julien Gauthier
Dryden Hunt — Kevin Rooney — Ryan Reaves
Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller — Jacob Trouba
Patrik Nemeth — Braden Schneider
Alexandar Georgiev
Igor Shesterkin
Scratched: Libor Hajek, Jarred Tinordi, Greg McKegg
Loading comments...