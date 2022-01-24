 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Storm Advisory 1/24/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

Multiple players approach milestones, Chychrun trade rumors heating up, and more NHL news

By Zeke Lukow
NHL: Carolina Hurricanes at New Jersey Devils Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

In Case You Missed It:

About Last Night: A Not So Perfect Storm

Reading Assignments:

  • Russia is looking for back-to-back gold medals and is loading up on former NHL players in their 2022 men’s Olympic roster. [ESPN]
  • Alexander Ovechkin is having fun and hitting milestones in his 17th season with the Washington Capitals (NHL)
  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta indefinitely for racist gestures, pending a hearing. He has also been released from the Jacksonville Icemen. [Sportsnet]
  • The Jakub Chychrun trade rumors are really heating up and it is believed that the Arizona Coyotes have at least one legitimate offer. [Sportsnet]
  • Keith Yandle nears the NHL Iron Man streak at 964 games played. [Courier Times]

