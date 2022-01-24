Storm Advisory 1/24/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It:
Reading Assignments:
- Russia is looking for back-to-back gold medals and is loading up on former NHL players in their 2022 men’s Olympic roster. [ESPN]
Maybe the best deflection you will EVER see. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/ufgxOJqzq1— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) January 24, 2022
- Alexander Ovechkin is having fun and hitting milestones in his 17th season with the Washington Capitals (NHL)
- ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta indefinitely for racist gestures, pending a hearing. He has also been released from the Jacksonville Icemen. [Sportsnet]
The Hershey Bears — affiliates of the Washington Capitals — had its annual Teddy Bear Toss yesterday.— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) January 23, 2022
After the team's first goal, a world-record 52,341 stuffed animals were tossed on the ice and donated to local children's charities.
@TheHersheyBearspic.twitter.com/iXlwWlViQ7
- The Jakub Chychrun trade rumors are really heating up and it is believed that the Arizona Coyotes have at least one legitimate offer. [Sportsnet]
UBC's very own. pic.twitter.com/Q1SnxdQLCJ— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 24, 2022
- Bruce Boudreau reached the milestone of 1,000 games coached, he reflects on the journey. [TSN]
- Top 5 goalies to watch at the NHL Trade Deadline. [The Hockey Writers]
These racist actions have no place in our sport or community and I stand with my friend Jordan Subban and the @SCStingrays.— Tom Wilson (@tom_wilso) January 23, 2022
- Keith Yandle nears the NHL Iron Man streak at 964 games played. [Courier Times]
