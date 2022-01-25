Carolina Hurricanes vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (27-9-2) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (25-15-2) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 39

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 - 7:00 p.m. ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

Coming off an uncharacteristic performance up in Jersey, the Carolina Hurricanes return home Tuesday night to host the Pacific-leading Vegas Golden Knights.

The Canes have been scoring goals in bunches as of late. Even in the loss to the Devils Saturday, Carolina mustered four goals. In eight games in 2022, the Canes have scored three or more goals in seven of them (the only exception the 6-0 shutout loss to the Blue Jackets).

Carolina has also scored six or more four times this month, including two seven-goal performances. As a whole, the Canes are averaging 4.6 goals per game in the month of January.

Now the Hurricanes are hitting a busy stretch, as Tuesday’s meeting with Vegas will be Carolina’s first of four games in the next six days.

As for Vegas, the Golden Knights lead the Pacific Division with 52 points in 42 games, though that is the lowest point total among the four division leaders by far. Vegas has won its last two games, but is just 3-3-2 since the calendar turned to the new year.

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Golden Knights Category Hurricanes Golden Knights Record 27-9-2 25-15-2 Goals/Game 3.58 3.40 Goals Against/Game 2.40 2.95 Shots/Game 33.47 34.31 Face Off Win % 54.4% 47.1% Power Play % (Rank) 26.6% (5th) 21.1% (13th) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 88.3% (2nd) 78.5% (20th) ES Corsi For % 55.30% 52.76% ES PDO 101.53 99.87 PIM/Game 09:19 08:12

Goaltender #1 Category Frederik Andersen Logan Thompson Category Frederik Andersen Logan Thompson Record 21-6-0 0-1-0 Save % .928 .885 GAA 2.03 3.21

Goaltender #2 Category Antti Raanta Robin Lehner Category Antti Raanta Robin Lehner Record 5-2-1 17-11-1 Save % .908 .907 GAA 2.35 2.85

