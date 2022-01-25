Carolina Hurricanes vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Game Preview

Coming off an uncharacteristic performance up in Jersey, the Carolina Hurricanes return home Tuesday night to host the Pacific-leading Vegas Golden Knights.
The Canes have been scoring goals in bunches as of late. Even in the loss to the Devils Saturday, Carolina mustered four goals. In eight games in 2022, the Canes have scored three or more goals in seven of them (the only exception the 6-0 shutout loss to the Blue Jackets).
Carolina has also scored six or more four times this month, including two seven-goal performances. As a whole, the Canes are averaging 4.6 goals per game in the month of January.
Now the Hurricanes are hitting a busy stretch, as Tuesday’s meeting with Vegas will be Carolina’s first of four games in the next six days.
As for Vegas, the Golden Knights lead the Pacific Division with 52 points in 42 games, though that is the lowest point total among the four division leaders by far. Vegas has won its last two games, but is just 3-3-2 since the calendar turned to the new year.
Vital Statistics
|Category
|Hurricanes
|Golden Knights
|Category
|Hurricanes
|Golden Knights
|Record
|27-9-2
|25-15-2
|Goals/Game
|3.58
|3.40
|Goals Against/Game
|2.40
|2.95
|Shots/Game
|33.47
|34.31
|Face Off Win %
|54.4%
|47.1%
|Power Play % (Rank)
|26.6% (5th)
|21.1% (13th)
|Penalty Kill % (Rank)
|88.3% (2nd)
|78.5% (20th)
|ES Corsi For %
|55.30%
|52.76%
|ES PDO
|101.53
|99.87
|PIM/Game
|09:19
|08:12
Goaltender #1
|Category
|Frederik Andersen
|Logan Thompson
|Category
|Frederik Andersen
|Logan Thompson
|Record
|21-6-0
|0-1-0
|Save %
|.928
|.885
|GAA
|2.03
|3.21
Goaltender #2
|Category
|Antti Raanta
|Robin Lehner
|Category
|Antti Raanta
|Robin Lehner
|Record
|5-2-1
|17-11-1
|Save %
|.908
|.907
|GAA
|2.35
|2.85
Game Notes
- Carolina is 4-3-0-0 all time against the Golden Knights, but the Canes are just 1-2-0-0 on home ice.
- The Canes won the first meeting of the season in the Sin City, with Tony DeAngelo, Sebastian Aho, Vincent Trocheck and Seth Jarvis scoring in a 4-2 victory.
- Tuesday’s game will be Hockey Talks night in PNC Arena, as the Canes will host the special event to promote mental health awareness.
- Carolina made some roster moves Monday, sending Jack LaFontaine and Stefan Noesen to Chicago.
- Derek Stepan, who spent the first few years of Vegas’ existence in the Western Conference, has the most points against the Golden Knights among any Canes player. He’s got 10 points in 12 games against Vegas.
- That being said, Sebastian Aho has also had big success in limited meetings with the Golden Knights. He’s got seven points in six games, while Vincent Trocheck has nine points in seven games.
- The Canes roster has plenty of players with brothers in the NHL, including one on Vegas. Brendan Smith’s brother Reilly is a forward for the Golden Knights.
- Tony DeAngelo and Andrei Svechnikov are both on four-game assist streaks.
