Storm Advisory 1/26/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

Team Canada announces its roster, Keith Yandle makes history, and Sebatian Aho breaks a franchise record

By Cody Hagan
new
Vegas Golden Knights v Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

In Case You Missed It

Reading Assignments

  • Take a look back at Sebastian Aho’s record-setting overtime goal last night:
  • Before yesterday’s game against Vegas, the Hurricanes sent Jack LaFontaine and Stefan Noesen to the Chicago Wolves. [WRAL]
  • Keith Yandle has officially become the new Iron Man in the NHL by playing in his 965th consecutive game last night. A fun fact inside this story is that Phil Kessel is only 24 games behind Yandle. [ESPN]
  • The Vancouver Canucks, led by Jim Rutherford, have hired Patrik Allvin as their new General Manager. [Sportsnet]
  • A new edition of 32 Thoughts touches on the Canadian Olympic roster, Justin Faulk’s interesting comments about Canada, and the Jordan Subban situation. [Sportsnet]
  • Eric Staal headlines team Canada for the 2022 Olympics as their official roster has been announced. One big name left off was Devan Dubnyk. Many thought he and Staal would be the key veterans leading the team. [Sportsnet]
  • A look back at some old names that are heading to the Olympics. You can also add Justin Pogge to this list as he will be an alternate for Team Canada:

