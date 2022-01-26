Storm Advisory 1/26/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
- Recap: Aho, Andersen shine in OT win over Golden Knights
- They Said It: Brind’Amour, Niederreiter, Aho on overtime win over Vegas
- Quick Whistles: Sebastian Aho’s Continued Rise to Superstardom, Jordan Staal’s Remarkable Goal Drought, and Hurricanes Rankings
- Take a look back at Sebastian Aho’s record-setting overtime goal last night:
Sebastian Aho scores his franchise-record seventh career overtime goal pic.twitter.com/oXXOXM5H13— Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) January 26, 2022
- Before yesterday’s game against Vegas, the Hurricanes sent Jack LaFontaine and Stefan Noesen to the Chicago Wolves. [WRAL]
- Keith Yandle has officially become the new Iron Man in the NHL by playing in his 965th consecutive game last night. A fun fact inside this story is that Phil Kessel is only 24 games behind Yandle. [ESPN]
- The Vancouver Canucks, led by Jim Rutherford, have hired Patrik Allvin as their new General Manager. [Sportsnet]
- A new edition of 32 Thoughts touches on the Canadian Olympic roster, Justin Faulk’s interesting comments about Canada, and the Jordan Subban situation. [Sportsnet]
- Eric Staal headlines team Canada for the 2022 Olympics as their official roster has been announced. One big name left off was Devan Dubnyk. Many thought he and Staal would be the key veterans leading the team. [Sportsnet]
- A look back at some old names that are heading to the Olympics. You can also add Justin Pogge to this list as he will be an alternate for Team Canada:
List of Hurricanes alumni and prospects at the Winter Olympics— Canes Stat Boy™ (@CanesStats) January 25, 2022
Michal Cajkovsky
Jake Chelios
Michael Fora
Gregory Hoffman
Marcus Kruger
Saku Maenalanen
Alexander Nikishin
Joakim Nordstrom
Eric Staal
Sami Vatanen
Lucas Wallmark
David Warsofsky
