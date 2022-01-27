Carolina Hurricanes @ Ottawa Senators: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (28-9-2) @ Ottawa Senators (13-20-3) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 40 Thursday, January 27, 2022 - 7:00 p.m. ET Canadian Tire Centre — Ottawa, ON, Canada Watch: Bally Sports South Listen: 99.9 The Fan SBN Opposition: Silver Seven Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry Facebook Canes Country Instagram @canescountrypix

Fresh off of a thrilling overtime victory over the Pacific-leading Vegas Golden Knights, the Carolina Hurricanes head north. They hit the metaphorical road to Canada for the first time this calendar year (their last stop there was Vancouver in December) to take on the Ottawa Senators.

The Senators are about as different from the Golden Knights as you can get; yet, the last time the Hurricanes lined up against them, Ottawa came away victorious after a wild third period which saw four total goals in about five minutes of playing time.

So, sure, the Senators may be nearly at the bottom of the Atlantic Division standings (a fate saved only by Montreal’s dismal performance this season) but the Hurricanes have already learned not to underestimate them. The Senators have won their last two games, a 5-0 rout of the equally-struggling Buffalo Sabres, and a 2-1 win over the free-falling Columbus Blue Jackets.

So it’s a confident Senators team that will greet the Hurricanes tonight. Let’s see how the teams match up:

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Senators Category Hurricanes Senators Record 28-9-2 13-20-3 Goals/Game 3.59 2.83 Goals Against/Game 2.41 3.47 Shots/Game 33.38 29.92 Face Off Win % 54.4% 47.9% Power Play % (Rank) 26.3% (5th) 18.8% (20th) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 88.6% (1st) 80.0% (18th) ES Corsi For % 55.42% 46.12% ES PDO 101.38 99.50 PIM/Game 09:16 10:16

Goaltender #1 Category Frederik Andersen Anton Forsberg Category Frederik Andersen Anton Forsberg Record 22-6-0 7-6-1 Save % .927 .912 GAA 2.06 3.01

Goaltender #2 Category Antti Raanta Matt Murray Category Antti Raanta Matt Murray Record 5-2-1 3-6-1 Save % .908 .904 GAA 2.35 3.05

Game Notes

Hurricanes goaltender Freddie Anderson is two wins away from 250. Antti Raanta is two away from 100.

Derek Stepan is three away from 500 career points.

Sebastian Aho has points in seven of his last 10 games. The Hurricanes are 3-7-1 when Aho does not record a point.

Andrei Svechnikov has points in five straight games and eight of his last 10. The team has a 5-6-2 when Svechnikov does not score.

Senators forward Drake Batherson, the team’s leading scorer, was injured on Tuesday night by a controversial hit from Sabres’ goaltender Aaron Dell. Dell was suspended for his actions; Batherson has had to withdraw from participating in this year’s All-Star Game. He’ll be replaced by Matthew Tkachuk.

Buffalo’s Aaron Dell has been suspended for three games for Interference on Ottawa’s Drake Batherson. https://t.co/pXXthyGU6h — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) January 26, 2022