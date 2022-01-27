 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Carolina Hurricanes at Ottawa Senators: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Hurricanes will make a change on the blue line as they head to Canada’s capital tonight.

By Andrew Schnittker
Florida Panthers v Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images

Carolina Hurricanes (28-9-2) @ Ottawa Senators (13-20-3)

2021-22 Regular Season Game 40

Thursday, January 27, 2022 - 7:00 p.m. ET

Canadian Tire Centre — Ottawa, ON, Canada

Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: Silver Seven

The Hurricanes will take the ice against somewhat of a rarity tonight: A team that’s beaten them, as they look to avenge a home loss to Ottawa in November.

The lineup will mostly look the same as it did for Tuesday night’s thrilling overtime win over the Vegas Golden Knights, with one key exception: Ethan Bear, who’s been a healthy scratch for several games, will draw back in for the first time since Jan. 13, with Rod Brind’Amour saying it’s “more than likely” Brendan Smith will be the odd man out.

Here’s how Carolina projects to line up for this one:

Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas
Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Steven Lorentz - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Derek Stepan

Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Ian Cole - Ethan Bear

Frederik Andersen
Antti Raanta

Scratches: Josh Leivo, Jordan Martinook, Brendan Smith

Ottawa will have one key absence tonight, with forward Drake Bratherson out of the lineup. Egor Sokolov will draw in to take his place. Here’s how Ottawa will line up for this one:

Brady Tkachuk - Josh Norris - Zach Sanford
Alex Formenton - Tim Stützle - Tyler Ennis
Egor Sokolov - Chris Tierney - Adam Gaudette
Nick Paul - Clark Bishop - Austin Watson

Thomas Chabot - Lassi Thomson
Nick Holden - Artem Zub
Victor Mete - Josh Brown

Matt Murray
Anton Forsberg

