Carolina Hurricanes at Ottawa Senators: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Hurricanes will take the ice against somewhat of a rarity tonight: A team that’s beaten them, as they look to avenge a home loss to Ottawa in November.
The lineup will mostly look the same as it did for Tuesday night’s thrilling overtime win over the Vegas Golden Knights, with one key exception: Ethan Bear, who’s been a healthy scratch for several games, will draw back in for the first time since Jan. 13, with Rod Brind’Amour saying it’s “more than likely” Brendan Smith will be the odd man out.
Here’s how Carolina projects to line up for this one:
Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas
Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Steven Lorentz - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Derek Stepan
Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Ian Cole - Ethan Bear
Frederik Andersen
Antti Raanta
Scratches: Josh Leivo, Jordan Martinook, Brendan Smith
Ottawa will have one key absence tonight, with forward Drake Bratherson out of the lineup. Egor Sokolov will draw in to take his place. Here’s how Ottawa will line up for this one:
Brady Tkachuk - Josh Norris - Zach Sanford
Alex Formenton - Tim Stützle - Tyler Ennis
Egor Sokolov - Chris Tierney - Adam Gaudette
Nick Paul - Clark Bishop - Austin Watson
Thomas Chabot - Lassi Thomson
Nick Holden - Artem Zub
Victor Mete - Josh Brown
Matt Murray
Anton Forsberg
