Carolina Hurricanes at Ottawa Senators: Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (28-9-2) @ Ottawa Senators (13-20-3) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 40 Thursday, January 27, 2022 - 7:00 p.m. ET Canadian Tire Centre — Ottawa, ON, Canada Watch: Bally Sports South Listen: 99.9 The Fan SBN Opposition: Silver Seven Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry Facebook Canes Country Instagram @canescountrypix

The Hurricanes will take the ice against somewhat of a rarity tonight: A team that’s beaten them, as they look to avenge a home loss to Ottawa in November.

The lineup will mostly look the same as it did for Tuesday night’s thrilling overtime win over the Vegas Golden Knights, with one key exception: Ethan Bear, who’s been a healthy scratch for several games, will draw back in for the first time since Jan. 13, with Rod Brind’Amour saying it’s “more than likely” Brendan Smith will be the odd man out.

Here’s how Carolina projects to line up for this one:

Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas

Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Steven Lorentz - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Derek Stepan

Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Ian Cole - Ethan Bear

Frederik Andersen

Antti Raanta

Scratches: Josh Leivo, Jordan Martinook, Brendan Smith

Ottawa will have one key absence tonight, with forward Drake Bratherson out of the lineup. Egor Sokolov will draw in to take his place. Here’s how Ottawa will line up for this one:

Brady Tkachuk - Josh Norris - Zach Sanford

Alex Formenton - Tim Stützle - Tyler Ennis

Egor Sokolov - Chris Tierney - Adam Gaudette

Nick Paul - Clark Bishop - Austin Watson

Thomas Chabot - Lassi Thomson

Nick Holden - Artem Zub

Victor Mete - Josh Brown

Matt Murray

Anton Forsberg