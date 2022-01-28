 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Storm Advisory 1/28/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

Go inside the origins of Whalers night, Evander Kane signs with Edmonton, and NHL 22 adds female hockey players

By Cody Hagan
Carolina Hurricanes v Boston Bruins Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

In Case You Missed It

Reading Assignments

  • Canes Cast turns 200 as Mike and Shane prepare for Whalers night. [Hurricanes]
  • Speaking of Whalers night, go inside the story of how the Hurricanes brought the first-ever Whalers night to fruition. [Hurricanes]
  • John Klingberg trade packages: What could Bruins, Hurricanes, Panthers, Predators and Leafs offer the Stars? [The Athletic $]
  • Congrats to former Hurricane Brett Sutter on 1,000 career professional games:
  • Evander Kane has been cleared by the NHL and is now a member of the Edmonton Oilers. How we got here and how he’ll fit in with his new team. [ESPN]
  • Female hockey players in a video game are now a thing thanks to NHL 22’s latest addition. [ESPN]
  • NHL power rankings: each team’s NFL doppelgänger. [SI]
  • Buffalo Sabres goalie Aaron Dell has been suspended three games for his dirty interference penalty against Senators’ Drake Batherson. [CBS]
  • ECHL player Jacob Panetta gets season ban for racist gesture. [THN]

