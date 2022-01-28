Storm Advisory 1/28/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
- Recap: Canes bookend Senators, escape with shootout win
- Three big prospect surprises in the first half
Reading Assignments
- Canes Cast turns 200 as Mike and Shane prepare for Whalers night. [Hurricanes]
- Speaking of Whalers night, go inside the story of how the Hurricanes brought the first-ever Whalers night to fruition. [Hurricanes]
- John Klingberg trade packages: What could Bruins, Hurricanes, Panthers, Predators and Leafs offer the Stars? [The Athletic $]
- Congrats to former Hurricane Brett Sutter on 1,000 career professional games:
1️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ #SUTTER1K pic.twitter.com/hd13htHmbN— Ontario Reign (@ontarioreign) January 28, 2022
- Evander Kane has been cleared by the NHL and is now a member of the Edmonton Oilers. How we got here and how he’ll fit in with his new team. [ESPN]
- Female hockey players in a video game are now a thing thanks to NHL 22’s latest addition. [ESPN]
- NHL power rankings: each team’s NFL doppelgänger. [SI]
- Buffalo Sabres goalie Aaron Dell has been suspended three games for his dirty interference penalty against Senators’ Drake Batherson. [CBS]
- ECHL player Jacob Panetta gets season ban for racist gesture. [THN]
