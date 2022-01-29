 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New Jersey Devils: Game Preview

It’s Whalers Night in Raleigh and a rematch from last week’s poor defensive showing.

By Matthew Somma
Carolina Hurricanes v New Jersey Devils Photo by Rich Graessle/Getty Images

Carolina Hurricanes (29-9-2) vs. New Jersey Devils (15-22-5)

2021-22 Regular Season Game 41

Saturday, January 29, 2022 - 7:00 p.m. ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC

Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: All About the Jersey

Well folks, it’s that time of year. It’s time for Whalers Night, a night where the Hurricanes don the green and blue in a cash grab disguised as honoring the team’s heritage. Brass Bonanza replaces Raise Up, thankfully only for one night, and the arena DJ plays all of your favorite hits from the 80s and 90s.

This year’s opponent is the New Jersey Devils, a team that has had their struggles this season. They still managed to beat the Hurricanes soundly by a score of 7-4 exactly a week ago, though. The Hurricanes’ defense had one of its worst outings of the season in front of a goaltender making his first career start, so it was a largely forgettable game. However, it does bring up concerns that the Hurricanes’ defense may have more holes than we initially expected.

Perhaps the biggest story of Whalers Night is whether or not Dougie Hamilton is in the lineup for Saturday’s game. Hamilton has missed the past few weeks with a broken jaw that he suffered after getting hit in the face with a puck. If Hamilton is in the lineup, it’ll be his first game in Raleigh and his first game against the Hurricanes in general since leaving in free agency. The Hurricanes still manage to make me nervous any time a player is coming into town for a revenge game. Remember Jussi Jokinen’s hat trick against the Hurricanes after he was traded for a conditional 7th? Yeah, me too.

Vital Statistics

Category Hurricanes Devils
Category Hurricanes Devils
Record 29-9-2 15-22-5
Goals/Game 3.55 2.83
Goals Against/Game 2.40 3.43
Shots/Game 33.27 31.83
Face Off Win % 54.4% 47.4%
Power Play % (Rank) 25.8% (5th) 17.4% (22nd)
Penalty Kill % (Rank) 88.7% (1st) 81.7% (12th)
ES Corsi For % 55.10% 51.37%
ES PDO 101.31 97.54
PIM/Game 09:09 08:03

Goaltender #1

Category Frederik Andersen Jonathan Bernier
Category Frederik Andersen Jonathan Bernier
Record 23-6-0 4-4-1
Save % .928 .902
GAA 2.05 3.06

Goaltender #2

Category Antti Raanta Mackenzie Blackwood
Category Antti Raanta Mackenzie Blackwood
Record 5-2-1 9-9-3
Save % .908 .894
GAA 2.35 3.29

Game Notes

  • This is Janne Kuokkanen’s first game against the Hurricanes since he was traded for Sami Vatanen at the 2020 trade deadline.
  • Frederik Andersen is 12-1-0 in his last 13 appearances in net.
  • Vincent Trocheck (4 games) and Derek Stepan (3 games) both carry point streaks heading into Satruday’s game.
  • Saturday’s game against the Devils will be Brady Skjei’s 100th game for the Hurricanes.
  • Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen both have eight points in the five games that the Hurricanes have worn Whalers jerseys in.

