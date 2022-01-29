Carolina Hurricanes vs. New Jersey Devils: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (29-9-2) vs. New Jersey Devils (15-22-5) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 41 Saturday, January 29, 2022 - 7:00 p.m. ET PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: Bally Sports South Listen: 99.9 The Fan SBN Opposition: All About the Jersey Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry Facebook Canes Country Instagram @canescountrypix

Well folks, it’s that time of year. It’s time for Whalers Night, a night where the Hurricanes don the green and blue in a cash grab disguised as honoring the team’s heritage. Brass Bonanza replaces Raise Up, thankfully only for one night, and the arena DJ plays all of your favorite hits from the 80s and 90s.

This year’s opponent is the New Jersey Devils, a team that has had their struggles this season. They still managed to beat the Hurricanes soundly by a score of 7-4 exactly a week ago, though. The Hurricanes’ defense had one of its worst outings of the season in front of a goaltender making his first career start, so it was a largely forgettable game. However, it does bring up concerns that the Hurricanes’ defense may have more holes than we initially expected.

Perhaps the biggest story of Whalers Night is whether or not Dougie Hamilton is in the lineup for Saturday’s game. Hamilton has missed the past few weeks with a broken jaw that he suffered after getting hit in the face with a puck. If Hamilton is in the lineup, it’ll be his first game in Raleigh and his first game against the Hurricanes in general since leaving in free agency. The Hurricanes still manage to make me nervous any time a player is coming into town for a revenge game. Remember Jussi Jokinen’s hat trick against the Hurricanes after he was traded for a conditional 7th? Yeah, me too.

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Devils Category Hurricanes Devils Record 29-9-2 15-22-5 Goals/Game 3.55 2.83 Goals Against/Game 2.40 3.43 Shots/Game 33.27 31.83 Face Off Win % 54.4% 47.4% Power Play % (Rank) 25.8% (5th) 17.4% (22nd) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 88.7% (1st) 81.7% (12th) ES Corsi For % 55.10% 51.37% ES PDO 101.31 97.54 PIM/Game 09:09 08:03

Goaltender #1 Category Frederik Andersen Jonathan Bernier Category Frederik Andersen Jonathan Bernier Record 23-6-0 4-4-1 Save % .928 .902 GAA 2.05 3.06

Goaltender #2 Category Antti Raanta Mackenzie Blackwood Category Antti Raanta Mackenzie Blackwood Record 5-2-1 9-9-3 Save % .908 .894 GAA 2.35 3.29

Game Notes