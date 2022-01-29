Carolina Hurricanes vs. New Jersey Devils: Lineups and Game Discussion

Turn the clocks back, it’s Whalers Night for the Carolina Hurricanes.
Some love it, some don’t, but either way the Canes will be wearing green when they take on the New Jersey Devils Saturday night in PNC Arena, looking to put together a better performance than they did a week ago in Jersey in a 7-4 loss.
For the Devils, it looked like Dougie Hamilton could possibly make his return against his former team, but he practiced in a non-contact jersey Saturday and isn’t quite ready to make his return from a broken jaw. There will be a former Hurricane on the ice for the Devils, though, as Janne Kuokkanen will suit up for new jersey.
It’ll be Antti Raanta in net for the Hurricanes in the first game of a back-to-back, his first appearance since Jan. 1. Teuvo Teravainen will be a game-time decision.
Here’s how the teams will lineup Sunday night:
Carolina Hurricanes
Teuvo Teravainen/Jordan Martinook - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas
Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Steven Lorentz - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Derek Stepan
Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Ian Cole - Ethan Bear
Antti Raanta
Frederik Andersen
Scratches: Josh Leivo, Brendan Smith
New Jersey Devils
Yegor Sharangovich - Jack Hughes - Jesper Bratt
Pavel Zacha - Nico Hischier - Nathan Bastian
Andreas Johnsson - Dawson Mercer - Tomas Tatar
Janne Kuokkanen - Jesper Boqvist - Jimmy Vesey
Jonas Siegenthaler - Damon Severson
Ryan Graves - P.K. Subban
Colton White - Ty Smith
Jon Gillies
Akira Schmid
