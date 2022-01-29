Carolina Hurricanes vs. New Jersey Devils: Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (29-9-2) vs. New Jersey Devils (15-22-5) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 41 Saturday, January 29, 2022 - 7:00 p.m. ET PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: Bally Sports South Listen: 99.9 The Fan SBN Opposition: All About the Jersey Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry Facebook Canes Country Instagram @canescountrypix

Turn the clocks back, it’s Whalers Night for the Carolina Hurricanes.

Some love it, some don’t, but either way the Canes will be wearing green when they take on the New Jersey Devils Saturday night in PNC Arena, looking to put together a better performance than they did a week ago in Jersey in a 7-4 loss.

For the Devils, it looked like Dougie Hamilton could possibly make his return against his former team, but he practiced in a non-contact jersey Saturday and isn’t quite ready to make his return from a broken jaw. There will be a former Hurricane on the ice for the Devils, though, as Janne Kuokkanen will suit up for new jersey.

It’ll be Antti Raanta in net for the Hurricanes in the first game of a back-to-back, his first appearance since Jan. 1. Teuvo Teravainen will be a game-time decision.

Here’s how the teams will lineup Sunday night:

Carolina Hurricanes

Teuvo Teravainen/Jordan Martinook - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas

Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Steven Lorentz - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Derek Stepan

Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Ian Cole - Ethan Bear

Antti Raanta

Frederik Andersen

Scratches: Josh Leivo, Brendan Smith

New Jersey Devils

Yegor Sharangovich - Jack Hughes - Jesper Bratt

Pavel Zacha - Nico Hischier - Nathan Bastian

Andreas Johnsson - Dawson Mercer - Tomas Tatar

Janne Kuokkanen - Jesper Boqvist - Jimmy Vesey

Jonas Siegenthaler - Damon Severson

Ryan Graves - P.K. Subban

Colton White - Ty Smith

Jon Gillies

Akira Schmid