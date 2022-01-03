Storm Advisory 1/3/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It:
Happy New Year: Carolina Hurricanes score seven straight to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Reading Assignments:
- Vancouver Canucks assistant equipment manager thanks Seattle Kraken fan for identifying skin cancer. [CNN]
- Canadian teams have had to deal with more postponements than US-based teams due to attendance, how has that affected them? [Sportsnet]
Cannon vs Everyone pic.twitter.com/y4Tfvux7ww— NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) January 1, 2022
- Is there no hope for the NHL returning to Quebec City? [The Hockey News]
- Frozen beards and Hawaiian shirts: Scenes from the latest Winter Classic. [ESPN]
Members of the Russian World Juniors team were removed from a flight out of Calgary last night, police say #yyc #yeg https://t.co/MKmt8oMj4Y— CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) January 1, 2022
- Florida Panthers, Sam Bennett has been suspended for three games due to an illegal check. He will miss the Panthers' upcoming game against the Carolina Hurricanes. [NHL]
NEWS: Sam Bennett suspended 3 games for illegal check to the head of Cedric Paquette. #TimeToHunt #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/0B0bWJ3L4Y— NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) January 3, 2022
- The 2022 NHL Trade Deadline is the most complicated in league history. [$The Athletic]
- The Islanders West Coast road trip has been postponed due to Canadian capacity issues. they are not expected to play until January, 13. [Lighthouse Hockey]
