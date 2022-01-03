 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Storm Advisory 1/3/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

Another Metro Team shuts down, a miraculous life-saving event in Seattle and other NHL news.

By Zeke Lukow
In Case You Missed It:

Happy New Year: Carolina Hurricanes score seven straight to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Reading Assignments:

  • Vancouver Canucks assistant equipment manager thanks Seattle Kraken fan for identifying skin cancer. [CNN]
  • Canadian teams have had to deal with more postponements than US-based teams due to attendance, how has that affected them? [Sportsnet]
  • Is there no hope for the NHL returning to Quebec City? [The Hockey News]
  • Frozen beards and Hawaiian shirts: Scenes from the latest Winter Classic. [ESPN]
  • Florida Panthers, Sam Bennett has been suspended for three games due to an illegal check. He will miss the Panthers' upcoming game against the Carolina Hurricanes. [NHL]
  • The 2022 NHL Trade Deadline is the most complicated in league history. [$The Athletic]
  • The Islanders West Coast road trip has been postponed due to Canadian capacity issues. they are not expected to play until January, 13. [Lighthouse Hockey]

