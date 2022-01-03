Three reassigned to Chicago, Leivo wins AHL Player of the Month

Hope everyone is having a good Monday.

The Canes are off until Friday, with an originally scheduled game Monday night against the Maple Leafs postponed. But Carolina was busy in the front office, as three callups from the Wolves were reassigned to Chicago.

Firstly, goaltender Alex Lyon and forward Stefan Noesen were returned to Chicago Monday morning. Lyon had been called up with Frederik Andersen on the COVID list but did not play in this stint with the Canes, while Noesen hit the COVID list himself after appearing in two games for the Hurricanes.

Then Monday afternoon, defenseman Jalen Chatfield was reassigned to Chicago as well. Chatfield skated in seven games for the Canes in November and December, but hit the IR in mid December with a lower-body injury. He was pretty impressive during those seven games, though.

The Canes are returning to full strength, and that’s good news for both the NHL and AHL teams.

In other Wolves’ related news Monday, Josh Leivo was named the AHL’s Player of the Month for December after piling up 14 points in only six games during the final month of 2021.

The #ChicagoWolves announced Monday that forward Josh Leivo has been selected as the @TheAHL's Player of the Month.



Leivo piled up a league-best 14 points (4G, 10A) in just six games for the Wolves in December.



Is that good??



: https://t.co/JqhSsBCikX pic.twitter.com/7GjqGENncR — Chicago Wolves (@Chicago_Wolves) January 3, 2022

Leivo even played in one game for the Canes in the month of December, registering an assist in a home win over the Los Angeles Kings that featured two lines of AHLers.

The state of the organization is good, folks.