Carolina Hurricanes vs. San Jose Sharks: Preview, Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (30-9-2) vs. San Jose Sharks (22-19-3) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 42 Sunday, January 30, 2022 - 5:00 p.m. ET PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: Bally Sports South Listen: Buzz Sports Radio SBN Opposition: Fear the Fin

The Hurricanes will hit the ice one final time before the All-Star break Sunday afternoon in PNC Arena, looking to make it four straight wins heading into the week off.

It’ll be the San Jose Sharks, led by a familiar face in net, coming to town, with former Carolina netminder James Reimer scheduled to get the start. He’ll face All-Star Frederik Andersen, who sat Saturday night as Antti Raanta stole the show in a 2-1 win over the New Jersey Devils.

Carolina currently sits in first place in the Metro, one point clear of the Pittsburgh Penguins with three games in hand. The Canes have played exactly half their schedule, and with 62 points are on pace for a franchise-record 124.

Sunday, the Hurricanes will look to carry some recent momentum into the All-Star break, where Sebastian Aho, Andersen and head coach Rod Brind’Amour will represent Raleigh.

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Sharks Category Hurricanes Sharks Record 30-9-2 22-19-3 Goals/Game 3.51 2.77 Goals Against/Game 2.37 3.09 Shots/Game 33.02 30.09 Face Off Win % 54.2% 51.3% Power Play % (Rank) 25.4% (7th) 18.8% (20th) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 88.9% (1st) 83.5% (6th) ES Corsi For % 54.91% 47.08% ES PDO 101.42 99.17 PIM/Game 09:04 08:01

Goaltender #1 Category Frederik Andersen Adin Hill Category Frederik Andersen Adin Hill Record 23-6-0 9-11-1 Save % .928 .901 GAA 2.05 2.78

Goaltender #2 Category Antti Raanta James Reimer Category Antti Raanta James Reimer Record 6-2-1 13-8-2 Save % .914 .915 GAA 2.21 2.84

Game Notes

This will be the second and final meeting between the Canes and Sharks this year. Carolina lost the first one back in November, a 2-1 overtime defeat.

Carolina is 21-20-0-2 all time against San Jose, including a 13-8-0-0 home mark.

The Canes are 2-2-1 so far this season in the second game of a back-to-back.

Derek Stepan is two points shy of 500 in his NHL career.

James Reimer, who is starting for San Jose in net Sunday, spent two seasons with the Canes. During that time he went 29-11-4 with a 2.66 GAA and .910 SV%. In the playoffs, Reimer was 2-1-0 with a 2.36 GAA and .934 SV%.

There will also be a former Hurricane behind San Jose’s bench Sunday, as head coach Bob Boughner played in 43 games for Carolina in 2003-04.

Lineups

Teuvo Teravainen/Jordan Martinook - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas

Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Steven Lorentz - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Derek Stepan

Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Ian Cole - Ethan Bear

Frederik Andersen

Antti Raanta

Scratches: Brendan Smith (healthy), Josh Leivo (healthy)

San Jose Sharks

Alexander Barabanov - Tomas Hertl - Rudolfs Balcers

Jonathan Dahlen - Logan Couture - Timo Meier

Matt Nieto - Nick Bonino - Noah Gregor

Andrew Cogliano - Jasper Weatherby - Jonah Gadjovich

Mario Ferraro - Brent Burns

Jaycob Megna - Nicolas Meloche

Marc-Edourard Vlasic - Radim Simek

James Reimer

Zach Sawchenko

Injuries and Scratches: Lane Pederson (healthy), Ryan Merkley (healthy), Adam Raska (healthy), Jeffrey Viel (healthy), Erik Karlsson (upper body), Jacob Middleton (upper body), Kevin Labanc (upper body), Adin Hill (lower body)