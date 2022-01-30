Carolina Hurricanes vs. San Jose Sharks: Preview, Lineups and Game Discussion

The Hurricanes will hit the ice one final time before the All-Star break Sunday afternoon in PNC Arena, looking to make it four straight wins heading into the week off.
It’ll be the San Jose Sharks, led by a familiar face in net, coming to town, with former Carolina netminder James Reimer scheduled to get the start. He’ll face All-Star Frederik Andersen, who sat Saturday night as Antti Raanta stole the show in a 2-1 win over the New Jersey Devils.
Carolina currently sits in first place in the Metro, one point clear of the Pittsburgh Penguins with three games in hand. The Canes have played exactly half their schedule, and with 62 points are on pace for a franchise-record 124.
Sunday, the Hurricanes will look to carry some recent momentum into the All-Star break, where Sebastian Aho, Andersen and head coach Rod Brind’Amour will represent Raleigh.
Vital Statistics
|Category
|Hurricanes
|Sharks
|Category
|Hurricanes
|Sharks
|Record
|30-9-2
|22-19-3
|Goals/Game
|3.51
|2.77
|Goals Against/Game
|2.37
|3.09
|Shots/Game
|33.02
|30.09
|Face Off Win %
|54.2%
|51.3%
|Power Play % (Rank)
|25.4% (7th)
|18.8% (20th)
|Penalty Kill % (Rank)
|88.9% (1st)
|83.5% (6th)
|ES Corsi For %
|54.91%
|47.08%
|ES PDO
|101.42
|99.17
|PIM/Game
|09:04
|08:01
Goaltender #1
|Category
|Frederik Andersen
|Adin Hill
|Category
|Frederik Andersen
|Adin Hill
|Record
|23-6-0
|9-11-1
|Save %
|.928
|.901
|GAA
|2.05
|2.78
Goaltender #2
|Category
|Antti Raanta
|James Reimer
|Category
|Antti Raanta
|James Reimer
|Record
|6-2-1
|13-8-2
|Save %
|.914
|.915
|GAA
|2.21
|2.84
Game Notes
- This will be the second and final meeting between the Canes and Sharks this year. Carolina lost the first one back in November, a 2-1 overtime defeat.
- Carolina is 21-20-0-2 all time against San Jose, including a 13-8-0-0 home mark.
- The Canes are 2-2-1 so far this season in the second game of a back-to-back.
- Derek Stepan is two points shy of 500 in his NHL career.
- James Reimer, who is starting for San Jose in net Sunday, spent two seasons with the Canes. During that time he went 29-11-4 with a 2.66 GAA and .910 SV%. In the playoffs, Reimer was 2-1-0 with a 2.36 GAA and .934 SV%.
- There will also be a former Hurricane behind San Jose’s bench Sunday, as head coach Bob Boughner played in 43 games for Carolina in 2003-04.
Lineups
Carolina Hurricanes
Teuvo Teravainen/Jordan Martinook - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas
Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Steven Lorentz - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Derek Stepan
Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Ian Cole - Ethan Bear
Frederik Andersen
Antti Raanta
Scratches: Brendan Smith (healthy), Josh Leivo (healthy)
San Jose Sharks
Alexander Barabanov - Tomas Hertl - Rudolfs Balcers
Jonathan Dahlen - Logan Couture - Timo Meier
Matt Nieto - Nick Bonino - Noah Gregor
Andrew Cogliano - Jasper Weatherby - Jonah Gadjovich
Mario Ferraro - Brent Burns
Jaycob Megna - Nicolas Meloche
Marc-Edourard Vlasic - Radim Simek
James Reimer
Zach Sawchenko
Injuries and Scratches: Lane Pederson (healthy), Ryan Merkley (healthy), Adam Raska (healthy), Jeffrey Viel (healthy), Erik Karlsson (upper body), Jacob Middleton (upper body), Kevin Labanc (upper body), Adin Hill (lower body)
