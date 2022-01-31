 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Storm Advisory 1/31/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

NHL All-Star teams are finalized with late injury replacements announced, Canes head into the break on a four-game win streak, and more NHL news.

By Zeke Lukow
NHL: San Jose Sharks at Carolina Hurricanes James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

In Case You Missed It:

Andrei Svechnikov lifted the Carolina Hurricanes over the San Jose Sharks in a 2-1 victory

About Last Night: Incredible goaltending aids the Canes in a 2-1 win over the New Jersey Devils

Reading Assignments:

  • Zdeno Chara will not be a participant in the Hardest Shot competition in the 2022 skills competition. [Sportsnet]
  • Former Chicago Blackhawks coach, Jeremy Colliton, will replace Claude Julien as Canada’s head coach for the upcoming Winter Olympics. [TheHockeyNews]
  • Montreal Canadiens goaltender, Carey Price, plans to play this season despite “unforeseen setbacks.” [CBC]
  • Nathan MacKinnon had surgery to fix his broken nose and will miss the All-Star game. [TSN]
  • Evander Kane scores in his Edmonton Oilers debut to propel them to a 7-2 win over the Canadiens. [ESPN]
  • Kevin Fiala extends his point streak to 11 games in a win to move the Minnesota Wild to 8-0-1 in their last nine games. [NHL]

