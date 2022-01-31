Storm Advisory 1/31/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It:
Andrei Svechnikov lifted the Carolina Hurricanes over the San Jose Sharks in a 2-1 victory
We’re out of brick walls to run through @canes #inrodwetrust pic.twitter.com/TpNWBpbeAH— NC State Icepack (@NCStateHockey) January 29, 2022
About Last Night: Incredible goaltending aids the Canes in a 2-1 win over the New Jersey Devils
Reading Assignments:
- Nashville Predators Roman Josi and Washington Capitals Evgeni Kuznetsov are late additions to the All-Star game. [NHL]
Frederik Andersen made 27 saves to earn his 24th win since joining the @Canes, which mark the most by a goaltender through their first 30 appearances with an NHL franchise.#NHLStats: https://t.co/ifuJc5dVxt pic.twitter.com/YCmEUOm4yS— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 31, 2022
- Zdeno Chara will not be a participant in the Hardest Shot competition in the 2022 skills competition. [Sportsnet]
- Former Chicago Blackhawks coach, Jeremy Colliton, will replace Claude Julien as Canada’s head coach for the upcoming Winter Olympics. [TheHockeyNews]
Brad Marchand and Tyler Seguin continue their competition over who's the last guy off the ice during warmups: pic.twitter.com/z4LGs9FbxZ— Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) January 31, 2022
- Philadelphia Flyers snapped their franchise long 13-game losing streak with an overtime win against the Los Angeles Kings this weekend. [NBC Sports]
Today’s lineup introduction came with children’s drawings. The one of Devon Toews was my favorite. pic.twitter.com/gRCiYc2hrz— Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) January 31, 2022
- Montreal Canadiens goaltender, Carey Price, plans to play this season despite “unforeseen setbacks.” [CBC]
- Nathan MacKinnon had surgery to fix his broken nose and will miss the All-Star game. [TSN]
*runs czech league WAR model for 21/22*— Daniel Weinberger (@DanielT_W) January 30, 2022
you gotta be fuckin kidding me pic.twitter.com/tzGFDDMiGi
- Evander Kane scores in his Edmonton Oilers debut to propel them to a 7-2 win over the Canadiens. [ESPN]
- Kevin Fiala extends his point streak to 11 games in a win to move the Minnesota Wild to 8-0-1 in their last nine games. [NHL]
Loading comments...