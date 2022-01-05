 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Storm Advisory 1/5/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

Victor Rask hits waivers, Dougie Hamilton hits the IR and Tom Dundon hits the pickleball courts.

By Alec_Sawyer
Carolina Hurricanes v New York Islanders Photo by Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images

In Case You Missed It

Reading Assignments

  • Sebastian Aho mic’d up, in all its glory
  • Some great TV numbers from the Winter Classic
  • A former Hurricane hits the waivers.
  • Bad news for Dougie Hamilton, who has a broken jaw. [The Athletic $]
  • How do the Hurricanes stack up as a Stanley Cup contender? [The Athletic $]
  • 32 Thoughts, including a bit on former Hurricane Derek Joslin. [SN]
  • Some schedule changes from the NHL.

