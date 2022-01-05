Storm Advisory 1/5/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
Reading Assignments
- Sebastian Aho mic’d up, in all its glory
Fishy mic'd up is as fun as you think it is pic.twitter.com/oqsesWKEV6— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) January 4, 2022
- Some great TV numbers from the Winter Classic
TNT’s first-ever presentation of the Winter Classic tied with the most-watched NHL regular season game on cable all-time, averaging 1.4 million viewers.— Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) January 4, 2022
The New Year’s Day telecast on TNT is the most watched NHL game thus far for the 2021-22 season on any network.
- A former Hurricane hits the waivers.
Sources say Victor Rask is on waivers #mnwild— Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) January 4, 2022
- Bad news for Dougie Hamilton, who has a broken jaw. [The Athletic $]
- How do the Hurricanes stack up as a Stanley Cup contender? [The Athletic $]
- 32 Thoughts, including a bit on former Hurricane Derek Joslin. [SN]
- Some schedule changes from the NHL.
The @NHL announced five scheduling changes today.— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 4, 2022
Details: https://t.co/7SHR1cRRB2 pic.twitter.com/ok3k7KIohw
- Tom Dundon is buying sports leagues again, this time in...pickleball? [The Dink Pickleball]
