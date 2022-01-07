Storm Advisory 1/7/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
- Francis’ Kraken are Deja Vu for Hurricanes Fans
- ELCzn: A Look at Which Prospects Could Be Signing with the Hurricanes
- Metropolitan Division Weekly Roundup: The League Returns
Reading Assignments
- The second C now stands for Daddy x2 for Jaccob Slavin:
- Steven Lorentz joins Canes Cast to discuss the big victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets and turning the calendar to 2022. [Hurricanes]
- Both Rod Brind’Amour and Sebastian Aho joined SXM NHL Radio. Hear their interviews here. [Sirius XM]
- The Carolina Hurricanes top the power rankings this week as they continue to impress throughout adversity. [NHL]
- Former Hurricanes captain Eric Staal has mutual interest with Team Canada about him going to the Olympics. [SN]
- Citing losses of more than $1 billion, NHL sues insurers over rejected COVID-19 claims. [TSN]
- Tuukka Rask has signed an AHL tryout with the Providence Bruins as he attempts to get back to the NHL with Boston this season. [ESPN]
- In the world of sports journalism, The New York Times has purchased The Athletic for $550 million. [ESPN]
