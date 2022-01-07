 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Storm Advisory 1/7/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

Jaccob Slavin makes an announcement about his future, The Athletic gets sold, and Eric Staal to the Olympics?

By Cody Hagan
/ new
Ice Hockey - Men’s Gold Medal Game - Day 17 Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

In Case You Missed It

Reading Assignments

  • The second C now stands for Daddy x2 for Jaccob Slavin:
  • Steven Lorentz joins Canes Cast to discuss the big victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets and turning the calendar to 2022. [Hurricanes]
  • Both Rod Brind’Amour and Sebastian Aho joined SXM NHL Radio. Hear their interviews here. [Sirius XM]
  • The Carolina Hurricanes top the power rankings this week as they continue to impress throughout adversity. [NHL]
  • Former Hurricanes captain Eric Staal has mutual interest with Team Canada about him going to the Olympics. [SN]
  • Citing losses of more than $1 billion, NHL sues insurers over rejected COVID-19 claims. [TSN]
  • Tuukka Rask has signed an AHL tryout with the Providence Bruins as he attempts to get back to the NHL with Boston this season. [ESPN]
  • In the world of sports journalism, The New York Times has purchased The Athletic for $550 million. [ESPN]

Loading comments...