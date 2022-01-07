Game Preview: Carolina Hurricanes vs. Calgary Flames

The Hurricanes return from a five-day hiatus Friday night at home, where they’ll play host to a Calgary Flames team on the back end of a very tough back-to-back.
The Flames went to Tampa and lost 4-1 Thursday night after previously falling to the Panthers 6-2 on Tuesday.
The Canes have had an empty week to practice and keep getting back to health, as Carolina now has no players in COVID protocol and only Jordan Martinook still battling injury. Last time out, Carolina scored seven unanswered goals against the Blue Jackets in a thrilling victory to kick off the new year.
Friday’s meeting against the Flames will be the 500th NHL game for Jesper Fast, who will be skating in his 78th game for Carolina.
Vital Statistics
|Category
|Hurricanes
|Flames
|Category
|Hurricanes
|Flames
|Record
|23-7-1
|17-9-6
|Goals/Game
|3.42
|3.09
|Goals Against/Game
|2.13
|2.41
|Shots/Game
|33.65
|35.03
|Face Off Win %
|55.2%
|50.3%
|Power Play % (Rank)
|23.7% (9th)
|22.3% (11th)
|Penalty Kill % (Rank)
|89.5% (2nd)
|84.2% (5th)
|ES Corsi For %
|56.44%
|53.91%
|ES PDO
|101.67
|100.56
|PIM/Game
|09:17
|09:11
Goaltender #1
|Category
|Frederik Andersen
|Jacob Markstrom
|Category
|Frederik Andersen
|Jacob Markstrom
|Record
|17-5-0
|12-7-5
|Save %
|.929
|.926
|GAA
|1.92
|2.15
Goaltender #2
|Category
|Antti Raanta
|Dan Vladar
|Category
|Antti Raanta
|Dan Vladar
|Record
|5-2-1
|5-2-1
|Save %
|.908
|.921
|GAA
|2.35
|2.33
Game Notes
- The Hurricanes have won their last three games against the Flames, including a 3-2 overtime win in Calgary in December. Sebastian Aho had the overtime winner in that one.
- All time, Carolina is 25-44-7-2 against the Flames.
- The first of a few potential milestones for the Hurricanes Friday comes from Jesper Fast, who will be playing in his 500th NHL game.
- Tony DeAngelo is just one assist shy of 100 for his career.
- And Martin Necas is just two points shy of 100 for his career.
- The other team may be Flames, but Jesperi Kotkaniemi will be the hottest player on the ice. He’s got a point in five straight games.
- Friday is the front end of a back-to-back for the Canes, who are 2-1-0 so far this season in game one of a back-to-back.
