Game Preview: Carolina Hurricanes vs. Calgary Flames

Carolina Hurricanes (23-7-1) vs. Calgary Flames (17-9-6) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 32

Friday, January 7, 2022 — 7:00 p.m. ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

The Hurricanes return from a five-day hiatus Friday night at home, where they’ll play host to a Calgary Flames team on the back end of a very tough back-to-back.

The Flames went to Tampa and lost 4-1 Thursday night after previously falling to the Panthers 6-2 on Tuesday.

The Canes have had an empty week to practice and keep getting back to health, as Carolina now has no players in COVID protocol and only Jordan Martinook still battling injury. Last time out, Carolina scored seven unanswered goals against the Blue Jackets in a thrilling victory to kick off the new year.

Friday’s meeting against the Flames will be the 500th NHL game for Jesper Fast, who will be skating in his 78th game for Carolina.

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Flames Category Hurricanes Flames Record 23-7-1 17-9-6 Goals/Game 3.42 3.09 Goals Against/Game 2.13 2.41 Shots/Game 33.65 35.03 Face Off Win % 55.2% 50.3% Power Play % (Rank) 23.7% (9th) 22.3% (11th) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 89.5% (2nd) 84.2% (5th) ES Corsi For % 56.44% 53.91% ES PDO 101.67 100.56 PIM/Game 09:17 09:11

Goaltender #1 Category Frederik Andersen Jacob Markstrom Category Frederik Andersen Jacob Markstrom Record 17-5-0 12-7-5 Save % .929 .926 GAA 1.92 2.15

Goaltender #2 Category Antti Raanta Dan Vladar Category Antti Raanta Dan Vladar Record 5-2-1 5-2-1 Save % .908 .921 GAA 2.35 2.33

Game Notes