Canes ink LaFontaine to ELC

The Carolina Hurricanes made a pretty rare transaction Sunday afternoon, signing University of Minnesota goalie Jack LaFontaine to an entry-level contract mid NCAA season.

LaFontaine, who was drafted by the Hurricanes in the third round back in 2016, won the Mike Richter Award last season, given to the NCAA’s top goaltender. So far in 2021-22, LaFontaine was 12-8-0 with a 2.69 GAA and .900 SV % for the Golden Gophers.

The Hurricanes’ organizational goaltending depth has taken a hit in the past few days, from the NHL down. NHL netminder Antti Raanta missed Saturday’s game with an upper-body injury, with AHL goaltender Alex Lyon getting the start for the Canes off the Taxi Squad.

For the Wolves, Eetu Makiniemi will be sidelined for a few weeks, while Beck Warm also suffered an injury in morning skate.

Per Wendell Young via @theshaves, Eetu Mäkiniemi will be on the shelf for about three weeks as he nurses an injury that he’s played through over the last few games — Andrew Rinaldi (@FPHWolves) January 9, 2022

Here is the full release from the Hurricanes on LaFontaine: