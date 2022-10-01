Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers: Preview and Game Hub

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers Preseason Game 3 Saturday, October 1, 2022 - 1:00 p.m. ET _PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC Watch: Hurricanes.com Listen: 99.9 The Fan SBN Opposition: Litter Box Cats Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry Facebook Canes Country Instagram @canescountrypix

The Carolina Hurricanes have opened up the 2022 preseason a tour de force, starting things out with a 5-1 win over the Lightning and a 5-2 win over the Panthers.

The win over Florida was extra impressive for the Canes, who beat an NHL-heavy Panthers group with a not-so-NHL-heavy roster themselves. Stefan Noesen, Derek Stepan, Justin Robidas, Vasiliy Ponomarev and Jack Drury scored in the game.

Now the Canes will be back home to take on the Panthers again, though both rosters look quite different. This time the Hurricanes will have a mostly NHL group take the ice, while the Panthers will have a prospect-heavy group.

So if the Hurricanes’ B team can beat the Panthers’ A team 5-1, how much can Carolina’s A team beat Florida’s B team by? Anything short of 10-1 will be a disappointment, tbh.

Jokes aside, the Canes are looking for their third preseason win of the year, a number they haven’t reached since 2018? Does that matter? Of course not.

With no morning skates and it being the preseason, there’s no point of trying to figure out what the lines may look like. Instead, here’s the two game groups for Saturday afternoon’s tilt:

The Canes did make some roster moves Friday, as Carolina has to whittle its massive training camp roster down. The Canes assigned David Farrance, Joseph LaBate, Blake Murray and Alexander Pashin to Chicago, while Justin Robidas and Patrik Hamrla were assigned to their respective QMJHL teams.

Also, if you haven’t checked out Ryan’s story on Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Seth Jarvis, the weight of expectations and their special bond, please, please do. It’s a great piece that you can check out here.

Some news ahead of game time, the Canes have signed Calvin de Haan to a one-year deal.

Here’s the release from the team:

RALEIGH, N.C. – Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed defenseman Calvin de Haan to a one-year, $850,000 contract.

“We obviously knew Calvin from his previous time in Carolina,” said Waddell. “We like what we’ve seen from him in camp and saw this as an opportunity to increase our depth on the back end.”

De Haan, 31, joined the Hurricanes for training camp on a professional tryout (PTO) contract and tallied an assist in his first preseason appearance at Florida on Sept. 29. The 6’1”, 195-pound defenseman previously skated in 74 games with Carolina in 2018-19, tallying 14 points (1g, 13a) and leading all Hurricanes blueliners with 187 hits. De Haan has registered 119 points (19g, 100a) in 520 career NHL games with NY Islanders, Carolina and Chicago. The Carp, Ont., native has represented Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championships in 2010 and 2011 and the IIHF World Championship in 2017, winning silver at all three tournaments. De Haan was selected 12th overall by the Islanders in the 2009 NHL Draft.