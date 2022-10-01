Burns leads Canes to preseason win over Panthers

The Carolina Hurricanes continued on their preseason tear Saturday, beating the Florida Panthers 4-3 to move to 3-0.

Brent Burns was the story for the Canes, as the newcomer on the blue line scored two goals including the game winner in the third period. Burns also scored the opener just 6:12 into the game.

Andrei Svechnikov and Martin Necas also found the net for the Canes, as Carolina outshot the Panthers 47-10.

Florida did all of its damage in the first 10 minutes of the second period, as Rudolfs Balcers, Ryan Lomberg and Zac Dalpe all got goals past Frederick Andersen, who made eight saves.

Burns and Svechnikov got the scoring started in the first period, both on great shots that beat Spencer Knight.

Welcome to Raleigh, #8!



Just 6:12 into his first game action in a #Canes sweater, Brent Burns finds the back of the net. An early 1-0 lead for Carolina. pic.twitter.com/ZXUDtC4584 — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) October 1, 2022

After Florida took a 3-2 lead, Necas brought the Canes back even with another nice goal. Burns struck again midway through the third to win the game.

We're all tied up once again!



Martin Necas wires one past Knight and it's 3-3. Heck of a shot. pic.twitter.com/jU9YD7AxkO — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) October 1, 2022

Lol, Brent Burns - from below the goal line! Cheeky.



Two goals for the vet in his first game action with the team. pic.twitter.com/kztw94GuQF — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) October 1, 2022

The Canes will be back in action Monday night against Columbus.