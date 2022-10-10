Storm Advisory 10/10/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

- A cool story from the Hurricanes on the inspiration behind the masks for both Antti Raanta and Frederik Andersen. [Canes]
- As somewhat expected, Jordan Martinook cleared waivers.
#Canes forward Jordan Martinook has cleared waivers.— Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) October 8, 2022
- Kyle Okposo has earned the ‘C’ in Buffalo. [NHL]
- Stanley Cup predictions from the NHL.com staff, and boy do they love the Hurricanes. [NHL]
- Nino Niederreiter is on pace to break Wayne Gretzky’s record for goals in one season (sample size be damned). [The Tennessean]
- Point predictions for every single NHL team. [The Athletic]
- From last week, a Q&A with Rod Brind’Amour from The Athletic. [The Athletic]
- Assessing the Hurricanes on defense. [The Athletic]
October 10, 2022
Statement from Ian Cole, via agent pic.twitter.com/nZdzooKh60— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 10, 2022
