Storm Advisory 10/10/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Jordan Martinook clears waivers and some season predictions.

By Alec_Sawyer
New York Rangers v Carolina Hurricanes - Game Five Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
  • A cool story from the Hurricanes on the inspiration behind the masks for both Antti Raanta and Frederik Andersen. [Canes]
  • As somewhat expected, Jordan Martinook cleared waivers.
  • Kyle Okposo has earned the ‘C’ in Buffalo. [NHL]
  • Stanley Cup predictions from the NHL.com staff, and boy do they love the Hurricanes. [NHL]
  • Nino Niederreiter is on pace to break Wayne Gretzky’s record for goals in one season (sample size be damned). [The Tennessean]
  • Point predictions for every single NHL team. [The Athletic]
  • From last week, a Q&A with Rod Brind’Amour from The Athletic. [The Athletic]
  • Assessing the Hurricanes on defense. [The Athletic]

