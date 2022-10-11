Canes Country’s 2022-23 Season Predictions

At long last, the 2022-23 NHL season (well, the North American part) gets underway Tuesday.

The Hurricanes won’t play until Wednesday, but we here at Canes Country like hockey in any form. And as always, we have season predictions that are guaranteed to be absolutely wrong!

Anyway, here’s how we think the Metro will pan out, who will make the playoffs, what the Canes’ season will look like and much more:

Canes Country’s 2022-23 Metropolitan Division Predictions Writer 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th Writer 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th Alec Hurricanes Rangers Penguins Islanders Devils Capitals Blue Jackets Flyers Alex Rangers Hurricanes Penguins Islanders Capitals Devils Flyers Blue Jackets Andrew Hurricanes Rangers Penguins Capitals Devils Blue Jackets Islanders Flyers Brett Rangers Hurricanes Penguins Capitals Islanders Blue Jackets Devils Flyers Brian Hurricanes Penguins Rangers Capitals Blue Jackets Devils Islanders Flyers Cody Hurricanes Rangers Penguins Devils Capitals Islanders Blue Jackets Flyers Ryan Hurricaens Rangers Islanders Penguins Capitals Blue Jackets Devils Flyers Zeke Hurricanes Penguins Rangers Islanders Capitals Devils Blue Jackets Flyers

Canes Country’s 2023 Playoff Predictions Writer Atlantic Playoff Teams East Wild Cards Central Playoff Teams Pacific Playoff Teams West Wild Cards Writer Atlantic Playoff Teams East Wild Cards Central Playoff Teams Pacific Playoff Teams West Wild Cards Alec Lightning, Maple Leafs, Panthers Islanders, Senators Avalanche, Blues, Wild Oilers, Kings, Flames Stars, Predators Alex Maple Leafs, Lightning, Panthers Islanders, Senators Avalanche, Wild, Blues Oilers, Flames, Golden Knights Predators, Canucks Andrew Lightning, Panthers, Maple Leafs Bruins, Senators Avalanche, Wild, Blues Flames, Oilers, Kings Predators, Stars Brett Lightning, Panthers, Maple Leafs Capitals, Islanders Avalanche, Wild, Predators Oilers, Flames, Golden Knights Blues, Jets Brian Maple Leafs, Panthers, Lightning Bruins, Capitals Avalanche, Wild, Stars Flames, Oilers, Kings Golden Knights, Predators Cody Lightning, Maple Leafs, Panthers Devils, Bruins Avalanche, Blues, Wild Oilers, Flames, Kings Predators, Canucks Ryan Lightning, Maple Leafs, Bruins Penguins, Panthers Blues, Avalanche, Wild Oilers, Kraken, Flames Predators, Stars Zeke Panthers, Lightning, Maple Leafs Senators, Islanders

Hurricanes Point Predictions

Zeke: 118

118 Alec: 116

116 Brian: 113

113 Cody: 112

112 Ryan: 111

111 Andrew: 108

108 Alex: 105

105 Brett: 103

Hurricanes Leaders: Goals, Assists, Points

Alec: Aho, 45 goals; Aho, 51 assists; Aho, 96 points

Aho, 45 goals; Aho, 51 assists; Aho, 96 points Alex: Svechnikov, 42 goals; Burns, 50 assists; Aho, 87 points

Svechnikov, 42 goals; Burns, 50 assists; Aho, 87 points Andrew: Svechnikov, 40 goals; Teravainen, 55 assists; Aho 92 points

Svechnikov, 40 goals; Teravainen, 55 assists; Aho 92 points Brett: Svechnikov, 38 goals; Aho, 48 assists, Aho, 83 points

Svechnikov, 38 goals; Aho, 48 assists, Aho, 83 points Brian: Svechnikov, 43 goals; Teravainen, 55 assists; Aho, 89 points

Svechnikov, 43 goals; Teravainen, 55 assists; Aho, 89 points Cody: Aho, 38 goals; Burns, 48 assists; Aho, 82 points

Aho, 38 goals; Burns, 48 assists; Aho, 82 points Ryan: Aho, 43 goals; Burns, 65 assists; Aho, 94 points

Aho, 43 goals; Burns, 65 assists; Aho, 94 points Zeke: Aho, 41 goals; Aho, 45 assists; Aho, 86 points

Stanley Cup Final Predictions

Alec: Hurricanes over Oilers (seems familiar)

Hurricanes over Oilers (seems familiar) Alex: Abstain

Abstain Andrew: Hurricanes over Avalanche

Hurricanes over Avalanche Brett: Avalanche over Rangers

Avalanche over Rangers Brian: Hurricanes over Flames

Hurricanes over Flames Cody: Avalanche over Rangers

Avalanche over Rangers Ryan: Hurricanes over Blues

Hurricanes over Blues Zeke: Hurricanes over Avalanche

Are we homers? Maybe. The Hurricanes are also just really, really good.

Anyway, let us know what you all think down in the comments.

And as always, enjoy the season!