Canes Country’s 2022-23 Season Predictions

At long last, the 2022-23 NHL season (well, the North American part) gets underway Tuesday.
The Hurricanes won’t play until Wednesday, but we here at Canes Country like hockey in any form. And as always, we have season predictions that are guaranteed to be absolutely wrong!
Anyway, here’s how we think the Metro will pan out, who will make the playoffs, what the Canes’ season will look like and much more:
Canes Country’s 2022-23 Metropolitan Division Predictions
|Writer
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|8th
|Alec
|Hurricanes
|Rangers
|Penguins
|Islanders
|Devils
|Capitals
|Blue Jackets
|Flyers
|Alex
|Rangers
|Hurricanes
|Penguins
|Islanders
|Capitals
|Devils
|Flyers
|Blue Jackets
|Andrew
|Hurricanes
|Rangers
|Penguins
|Capitals
|Devils
|Blue Jackets
|Islanders
|Flyers
|Brett
|Rangers
|Hurricanes
|Penguins
|Capitals
|Islanders
|Blue Jackets
|Devils
|Flyers
|Brian
|Hurricanes
|Penguins
|Rangers
|Capitals
|Blue Jackets
|Devils
|Islanders
|Flyers
|Cody
|Hurricanes
|Rangers
|Penguins
|Devils
|Capitals
|Islanders
|Blue Jackets
|Flyers
|Ryan
|Hurricaens
|Rangers
|Islanders
|Penguins
|Capitals
|Blue Jackets
|Devils
|Flyers
|Zeke
|Hurricanes
|Penguins
|Rangers
|Islanders
|Capitals
|Devils
|Blue Jackets
|Flyers
Canes Country’s 2023 Playoff Predictions
|Writer
|Atlantic Playoff Teams
|East Wild Cards
|Central Playoff Teams
|Pacific Playoff Teams
|West Wild Cards
|Alec
|Lightning, Maple Leafs, Panthers
|Islanders, Senators
|Avalanche, Blues, Wild
|Oilers, Kings, Flames
|Stars, Predators
|Alex
|Maple Leafs, Lightning, Panthers
|Islanders, Senators
|Avalanche, Wild, Blues
|Oilers, Flames, Golden Knights
|Predators, Canucks
|Andrew
|Lightning, Panthers, Maple Leafs
|Bruins, Senators
|Avalanche, Wild, Blues
|Flames, Oilers, Kings
|Predators, Stars
|Brett
|Lightning, Panthers, Maple Leafs
|Capitals, Islanders
|Avalanche, Wild, Predators
|Oilers, Flames, Golden Knights
|Blues, Jets
|Brian
|Maple Leafs, Panthers, Lightning
|Bruins, Capitals
|Avalanche, Wild, Stars
|Flames, Oilers, Kings
|Golden Knights, Predators
|Cody
|Lightning, Maple Leafs, Panthers
|Devils, Bruins
|Avalanche, Blues, Wild
|Oilers, Flames, Kings
|Predators, Canucks
|Ryan
|Lightning, Maple Leafs, Bruins
|Penguins, Panthers
|Blues, Avalanche, Wild
|Oilers, Kraken, Flames
|Predators, Stars
|Zeke
|Panthers, Lightning, Maple Leafs
|Senators, Islanders
Hurricanes Point Predictions
- Zeke: 118
- Alec: 116
- Brian: 113
- Cody: 112
- Ryan: 111
- Andrew: 108
- Alex: 105
- Brett: 103
Hurricanes Leaders: Goals, Assists, Points
- Alec: Aho, 45 goals; Aho, 51 assists; Aho, 96 points
- Alex: Svechnikov, 42 goals; Burns, 50 assists; Aho, 87 points
- Andrew: Svechnikov, 40 goals; Teravainen, 55 assists; Aho 92 points
- Brett: Svechnikov, 38 goals; Aho, 48 assists, Aho, 83 points
- Brian: Svechnikov, 43 goals; Teravainen, 55 assists; Aho, 89 points
- Cody: Aho, 38 goals; Burns, 48 assists; Aho, 82 points
- Ryan: Aho, 43 goals; Burns, 65 assists; Aho, 94 points
- Zeke: Aho, 41 goals; Aho, 45 assists; Aho, 86 points
Stanley Cup Final Predictions
- Alec: Hurricanes over Oilers (seems familiar)
- Alex: Abstain
- Andrew: Hurricanes over Avalanche
- Brett: Avalanche over Rangers
- Brian: Hurricanes over Flames
- Cody: Avalanche over Rangers
- Ryan: Hurricanes over Blues
- Zeke: Hurricanes over Avalanche
Are we homers? Maybe. The Hurricanes are also just really, really good.
Anyway, let us know what you all think down in the comments.
And as always, enjoy the season!
