Canes ink Stepan to 1-year deal

The Carolina Hurricanes made things official with Derek Stepan Tuesday, as the team inked the veteran forward to a one-year, $750,000 contract.

After scoring 19 points in 58 games for the Hurricanes last season, Stepan joined Carolina on a professional tryout this fall and scored four points in three preseason games. A veteran presence who has shown a lot of poise in a Canes’ sweater, Stepan adds some depth and experience to Carolina’s forward group.

