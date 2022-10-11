Canes ink Stepan to 1-year deal

The Carolina Hurricanes made things official with Derek Stepan Tuesday, as the team inked the veteran forward to a one-year, $750,000 contract.
After scoring 19 points in 58 games for the Hurricanes last season, Stepan joined Carolina on a professional tryout this fall and scored four points in three preseason games. A veteran presence who has shown a lot of poise in a Canes’ sweater, Stepan adds some depth and experience to Carolina’s forward group.
Here is the full release from the team:
RALEIGH, N.C. – Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed forward Derek Stepan to a one-year, $750,000 contract.
“Having Derek in Carolina last season, we know what he brings to the table and what he adds to our team,” said Waddell. “He gives us additional forward depth and provides us with yet another veteran presence in the locker room.”
Stepan, 32, entered training camp on a professional tryout (PTO) contract and tallied four points (3g, 1a) in three games during the preseason, tying for the team lead in goals. The 6’1”, 199-pound forward initially signed with Carolina as a free agent on July 31, 2021, and recorded 19 points (9g, 10a) in 58 games with Carolina in 2021-22, finishing fourth on the team in goals per 60 minutes of ice time (0.96). Stepan has registered 504 points (177g, 327a) in 817 career NHL games with NY Rangers, Arizona, Ottawa and Carolina. The Hastings, Minn., native has also represented the United States at the 2010 IIHF World Junior Championship, 2011 IIHF World Championship, 2014 Olympics and 2016 World Cup of Hockey, captaining the team to a gold medal at the World Juniors. Stepan was drafted by the Rangers in the second round, 51st overall, of the 2008 NHL Draft.
