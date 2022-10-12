Columbus Blue Jackets at Carolina Hurricanes: Season Opener Preview & Storm Advisory

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game 1 Wednesday, October 12, 2022 - 7:00p.m. ET PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC Watch: Bally Sports South Listen: 99.9 The Fan SBN Opposition: The Cannon Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry Facebook Canes Country Instagram @canescountrypix

It is time Caniacs! The regular season has arrived. The wait is over. Break out the tailgating equipment and the sweaters. Memories of last year’s disappointing ending are behind you and it’s all in on a new year!

The Carolina Hurricanes are set to take the ice tonight against the Columbus Blue Jackets in their first contest of the season and it should be a good one. Carolina is looking to defend their Metro Division title while Columbus is looking to climb the ladder and contend for a playoff spot.

The Blue Jackets shocked the hockey world when they signed the top free agent of the off-season in Johnny Gaudreau. Paired with Patrik Laine, the Blue Jackets have a very dangerous top line. The question for Columbus will be do they have the depth to contend with a rugged Metro Division?

For Carolina it’s all about building upon last season and taking it to another level. No longer is the team or the fans happy with just making the playoff. They expect to contend for the Stanley Cup and anything less than the Conference Finals would feel like a major disappointment. The team hopes new faces like Paul Stastny and Brent Burns combined with a healthy season in goal from Frederik Andersen can get them over the hump.

