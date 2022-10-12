Carolina Hurricanes vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Opening night lineups and game discussion

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game 1 Wednesday, October 12, 2022 - 7:00p.m. ET PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC Watch: Bally Sports South Listen: 99.9 The Fan SBN Opposition: The Cannon Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry Facebook Canes Country Instagram @canescountrypix

To quote a certain wise baboon from my favorite childhood movie, it is time. The Hurricanes’ 25th anniversary season starts for real tonight, and the team will rock its alternate anniversary threads for the first time.

The Canes will get things started against a Metropolitan Division foe in the Columbus Blue Jackets, and they’ll do so with a lineup that looks pretty similar to what Rod Brind’Amour iced throughout camp and in the preseason games.

Brent Burns makes his Hurricanes regular season debut alongside Jaccob Slavin, and Frederik Andersen will make his return to the net in a game that counts for the first time since suffering a season-ending injury at Colorado in April.

The battle for the third pairing will open with Jalen Chatfield making the first opening night start of his career alongside Calvin de Haan, who returns to the Hurricanes after signing out of camp off a PTO. Dylan Coghlan and Ethan Bear will be the healthy extras on the blue line.

Up front, Stefan Noesen will sit out as the team’s 13th forward tonight. Here’s how Carolina projects to line up for this one:

Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Martin Necas

Paul Stastny - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Jordan Martinook - Derek Stepan - Ondrej Kase

Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Calvin de Haan - Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen

Antti Raanta

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Ethan Bear, Stefan Noesen

Injured: Max Pacioretty (Achilles tendon)

The Hurricanes will be the first team to face off against the Columbus version of Johnny Gaudreau after the Blue Jackets landed the crown jewel of the 2022 free agent market.

They’ll also see an old friend, with Jake Bean set to skate on Columbus’ third pairing. In net, it’ll be Daniil Tarasov, as Elvis Merzlikins (illness) and Joonas Korpisalo (hip injury) are both unavailable to start the season.

Here’s how Columbus projects to line up tonight:

Johnny Gaudreau - Boone Jenner - Patrik Laine

Yegor Chinakhov - Jack Roslovic - Jakub Voracek

Gustav Nyquist - Cole Sillinger - Justin Danforth

Eric Robinson - Sean Kuraly - Mathieu Olivier

Zach Werenski - Adam Boqvist

Vladislav Gavrikov - Andrew Peeke

Jake Bean - Erik Gudbranson

Daniil Tarasov

Jet Greaves

Scratched: Liam Foudy, Nick Blankenburg

Injured: Elvis Merzlikins (illness), Joonas Korpisalo (hip)