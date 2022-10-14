Carolina Hurricanes at San Jose Sharks Game Preview & Storm Advisory

First and foremost before anything about tonight’s game, we want to send out deepest condolences to the victims and their families of the tragic mass shooting in East Raleigh yesterday. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved.

Carolina Hurricanes (1-0-0) @ San Jose Sharks (0-2-0) 2022-23 Regular Season — Game 2

Friday, October 14, 2022 — 10:30p.m. ET

SAP Center — San Jose, CA Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: Fear The Fin Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry

Facebook Canes Country

Instagram @canescountrypix

It’s game number two for the Carolina Hurricanes as they have flown all the way across the country to take on the San Jose Sharks. This game will be the first of a five-game Pacific Division swing that will lead to many #CanesAfterDark moments.

The big story-line of this game is the return of Brent Burns to San Jose. The veteran defenseman was traded from the Sharks to the Canes during the summer and it will surely be an emotional night for Burns.

Another name who may have an emotional night is former Hurricane Steven Lorentz. It will be his first game against his former team as he was a part of the Burns trade. Lorentz was a fan favorite and it will certainly be strange seeing him in another uniform.

The Hurricanes opened their season on Wednesday night with a 4-1 victory over Columbus. Martin Necas contributed three points and Carolina controlled the game from the start of the second period. San Jose started their season in Prague, Czech Republic against the Nashville Predators as a part of the NHL Global Series. The Sharks dropped both games and are returning home for their first true home game of the year.

Game Notes

David Quinn is still looking for his first victory as the Sharks head coach. He took over the club on July 26th.

Stefan Noesen spent two season in the Sharks organization from 2019-2021 playing in 39 games for San Jose.

Paul Stastny has 29 career points in 45 games against the Sharks over his career.

Evgeny Svechnikov is now a member of the Sharks and he played in one of the two games in Prague. So we may see a Svech vs Svech contest tonight.

San Jose will visit Raleigh on January 27th to finish off the season series.

Storm Advisory

Burns energized with Hurricanes, set for emotional night at Sharks. [NHL]

LeBrun: How the Hurricanes pulled off the Brent Burns trade and another splashy offseason. [The Athletic $]

After trading Brent Burns, Sharks like the big, buzzsaw winger they got in return. [Mercury News]

2022-23 Chicago Wolves season preview. [Canes Country]

It looks like Patrik Laine will be out for a while after leaving Wednesday night’s game early:

CLB reports 3-4 weeks with an elbow sprain for Laine https://t.co/NYHeiN0jOo — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 13, 2022