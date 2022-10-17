Carolina Hurricanes at Seattle Kraken: Game Preview and Storm Advisory.

Carolina Hurricanes (2-0-0) @ Seattle Kraken (1-1-1) 2022-23 Regular Season — Game 3

Monday, October 17, 2022 — 10:00p.m. ET

Climate Pledge Arena — Seattle, WA

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

The undefeated Carolina Hurricanes extend the 2022 state fair road trip tonight against the Seattle Kraken. This is the second game of the five-game road trip that ends next Monday.

The Kraken have a 1-1-1 record and don’t appear to be competing for the first overall pick this season. They have dabbled with playing the third overall pick in the 2022 Draft, Shane Wright, but he has struggled to break into the lineup so far this season.

This matchup features former Hurricane Morgan Geekie, who was taken in the expansion draft by former Canes GM Ron Francis. Geekie signed a one-year contract this offseason following a seven-goal and 15-assist season. He has yet to score this season.

Game Notes:

The Carolina Hurricanes are 1-1-0 against the Seattle Kraken all time.

With their win over the San Jose Sharks the Canes now have the best winning percentage in October (.735) since 2018. They have won 12 straight games in the month of October.

Brent Burns, Derek Sepan, and Paul Stastny have all scored against 31 NHL teams. All three are missing goals against the Kraken to join the list of 25 players to score against every active NHL franchise.

The Canes goaltending has picked up right where they left off and have a league-leading 2.41 goals against average in the young 2022-23 season.

