Carolina Hurricanes at Seattle Kraken: Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (2-0-0) @ Seattle Kraken (1-1-1) 2022-23 Regular Season — Game 3

Monday, October 17, 2022 — 10:00p.m. ET

Climate Pledge Arena — Seattle, WA Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: Davy Jones Locker Room Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry

Facebook Canes Country

Instagram @canescountrypix

The Carolina Hurricanes will try to break a record of futility tonight at Climate Pledge Arena when they face the Seattle Kraken: their winning percentage all-time in the Emerald City is an abysmal .000. That’s right, they have yet to win a single game ever in the state of Washington.

Of course, they’ve only ever played one game in the state of Washington, so maybe we’re getting juuuuust a little overzealous here.

Last year, when the Canes paid their first visit to Seattle, they let an early 1-0 lead slip away thanks to a Marcus Johansson goal three minutes from the end of regulation. However, the Hurricanes shouldn't feel too badly; strangely enough, the woeful Kraken were actually pretty stout against Eastern Conference teams on their home ice last year, going 8-5-3 against the East at home.

Here’s how the Hurricanes will line up as they look to up their all-time record in Seattle to .500, with Dylan Coghlan likely to make his Canes debut tonight:

Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Martin Necas

Paul Stastny - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Jordan Martinook - Derek Stepan - Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Dylan Coghlan - Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen

Antti Raanta

Injuries and Scratches: Ondrej Kase (concussion), Ethan Bear (healthy), Calvin de Haan (healthy), Max Pacioretty (LTIR Achilles)

After an offseason that saw them try to address an underwhelming expansion-year lineup, the Kraken find themselves in exactly the same spot after three games that they were at this point last year: tied for third in the Pacific with a 1-1-1 record.

Things definitely do look a little different, though. For one thing, their top two scorers, Matty Beniers and Andre Burakovsky, are new to the club this year. For another, they are actually scoring goals, ranking fifth so far in the league after an inaugural season where they were down in the (ahem) depths of the league in goal scoring.

But some things never change: three games in, the Kraken are 24th in goals against.

Philipp Grubauer shut the Hurricanes down in last year’s contest in Seattle, one of the few bright spots in a year that he’d rather soon forget. He’ll look to do so again tonight in his first home start of the season, and here’s the lineup he’ll have in front of him:

Jared McCann - Matty Beniers - Andre Burakovsky

Jaden Schwartz - Alexander Wennberg - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Brandon Tanev - Yanni Gourde - Jordan Eberle

Ryan Donato - Morgan Geekie - Karson Kulhman

Vince Dunn - Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak - Justin Schultz

Carson Soucy - Will Borgen

Philipp Grubauer

Martin Jones

Injuries and Scratches: Joonas Donskoj (IR upper body), Chris Driedger (IR knee), Cale Fleury (healthy), Shane Wright (healthy), Daniel Sprong (healthy)

Tonight’s Officials

Referees: Peter MacDougall #38, Pierre Lambert #37

Linesmen: Caleb Apperson #77, Devin Berg #87