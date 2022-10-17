Carolina Hurricanes at Seattle Kraken: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Carolina Hurricanes will try to break a record of futility tonight at Climate Pledge Arena when they face the Seattle Kraken: their winning percentage all-time in the Emerald City is an abysmal .000. That’s right, they have yet to win a single game ever in the state of Washington.
Of course, they’ve only ever played one game in the state of Washington, so maybe we’re getting juuuuust a little overzealous here.
Last year, when the Canes paid their first visit to Seattle, they let an early 1-0 lead slip away thanks to a Marcus Johansson goal three minutes from the end of regulation. However, the Hurricanes shouldn't feel too badly; strangely enough, the woeful Kraken were actually pretty stout against Eastern Conference teams on their home ice last year, going 8-5-3 against the East at home.
Here’s how the Hurricanes will line up as they look to up their all-time record in Seattle to .500, with Dylan Coghlan likely to make his Canes debut tonight:
Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Martin Necas
Paul Stastny - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Jordan Martinook - Derek Stepan - Stefan Noesen
Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Dylan Coghlan - Jalen Chatfield
Frederik Andersen
Antti Raanta
Injuries and Scratches: Ondrej Kase (concussion), Ethan Bear (healthy), Calvin de Haan (healthy), Max Pacioretty (LTIR Achilles)
After an offseason that saw them try to address an underwhelming expansion-year lineup, the Kraken find themselves in exactly the same spot after three games that they were at this point last year: tied for third in the Pacific with a 1-1-1 record.
Things definitely do look a little different, though. For one thing, their top two scorers, Matty Beniers and Andre Burakovsky, are new to the club this year. For another, they are actually scoring goals, ranking fifth so far in the league after an inaugural season where they were down in the (ahem) depths of the league in goal scoring.
But some things never change: three games in, the Kraken are 24th in goals against.
Philipp Grubauer shut the Hurricanes down in last year’s contest in Seattle, one of the few bright spots in a year that he’d rather soon forget. He’ll look to do so again tonight in his first home start of the season, and here’s the lineup he’ll have in front of him:
Jared McCann - Matty Beniers - Andre Burakovsky
Jaden Schwartz - Alexander Wennberg - Oliver Bjorkstrand
Brandon Tanev - Yanni Gourde - Jordan Eberle
Ryan Donato - Morgan Geekie - Karson Kulhman
Vince Dunn - Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak - Justin Schultz
Carson Soucy - Will Borgen
Philipp Grubauer
Martin Jones
Injuries and Scratches: Joonas Donskoj (IR upper body), Chris Driedger (IR knee), Cale Fleury (healthy), Shane Wright (healthy), Daniel Sprong (healthy)
Tonight’s Officials
Referees: Peter MacDougall #38, Pierre Lambert #37
Linesmen: Caleb Apperson #77, Devin Berg #87
