Storm Advisory 10/19/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
- For one of our staff members it’s not goodbye, it’s see you later
- About Last Night: Canes’ superstars strike down Kraken
Storm Advisory
- Take a look at how the Carolina Hurricanes spent their recent off-day in Seattle:
Gone fishin' pic.twitter.com/s0X0vj9BRy— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) October 18, 2022
- There’s a chance the NHL could raise their salary cap by as much as $4 million next year if things go according to plan. [ESPN]
- Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov has been suspended for a viscous high-stick. [Yahoo Sports]
- A brief NHL history of newly acquired goalies being awful (and it turning out OK). [The Athletic $]
- Anson Carter becomes part owner of ECHL franchise in Atlanta. [NHL]
- Twenty AHL players to keep an eye on during the 2022-23 season. [The Hockey News]
- Coaching hot seat: Where to all 32 NHL head coaches land right now? [The Athletic $]
- A fun fact to end with regarding Jesperi Kotkaniemi:
Of all NHL centers that have taken at least 20 draws thus far this season, only five have a better win percentage than Jesperi Kotkaniemi.— Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) October 18, 2022
Through three games he's 28 for 42 in the dot (66.7%).
