Storm Advisory 10/19/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Jesperi Kotkaniemi excels, the Canes go fishing, and could the salary cap rise more than expected next year?

By Cody Hagan
Carolina Hurricanes v Seattle Kraken Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

In Case You Missed It

Storm Advisory

  • There’s a chance the NHL could raise their salary cap by as much as $4 million next year if things go according to plan. [ESPN]
  • Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov has been suspended for a viscous high-stick. [Yahoo Sports]
  • A brief NHL history of newly acquired goalies being awful (and it turning out OK). [The Athletic $]
  • Anson Carter becomes part owner of ECHL franchise in Atlanta. [NHL]
  • Twenty AHL players to keep an eye on during the 2022-23 season. [The Hockey News]
  • Coaching hot seat: Where to all 32 NHL head coaches land right now? [The Athletic $]
  • A fun fact to end with regarding Jesperi Kotkaniemi:

